To the Members of MAXGROW INDIA LIMITED

(Formally known as M/s. FRONTLINE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MAXGROW INDIA LIMITED ("the Company") (Formally known as M/s. FRONTLINE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LIMITED), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2020, the Statement of Profit & Loss Account and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2020, its Loss and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Key Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in framing our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

4. Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the financial statement and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

6.1 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

6.2 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

6.3 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

6.4 Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

6.5 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss account and Cash Flow Statement dealt with in this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2020, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. An amount of Rs. 80,873/- being unpaid dividend account which is outstanding since for more than 7 years are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For B. N. Kedia & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 001652N CA. S. K. Kedia Partner ICAI Membership No: 052579 Place: Mumbai Date: 29/07/2020

Annexure-A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 9 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of its fixed assets :

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of all its fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with such a program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii. In respect of its inventories :

As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification.

iii. The Company has granted interest free unsecured loans to a party covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The maximum amount outstanding during the year and year-end balance of such loan aggregate to Rs 2,64,00,000/- and Rs. 2,55,40,000/- respectively.

a. In respect of the aforesaid loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

b. The said loans are repayable on demand and therefore the question of its overdue and / or amount of overdue and / or steps taken by the Company for recovery of principal and interest does not arise.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made. The company has not provided any guarantee or security in terms of section 185 and 186 of the Act

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year in terms of the provision of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Act and the rules framed their under. As informed to us, no Order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India for this matter.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the product manufactured and / or the services rendered by the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues ;

a. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amount payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax and any other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2020 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b. Details of Sales tax dues which have not been deposited as on March 31,2020 on account of dispute are given below:

Name of Statue Nature of dues Amount Period Forum where dispute is pending Appeal JCCI Penalty 534523/- 1991-92 Appeal Sales tax Assessment due 647571/- 1996-97 Appeal

viii. An amount of Rs. 80,873/- being unpaid dividend account which is outstanding since for more than 7 years are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ix. In our opinion, and according to information and explanation given to us, no money was raised by way of term loan or by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

x. During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has paid/provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18 Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of fully or partly convertible debentures nor preferential allotment of equity shares and hence reporting under clause (xiv) of CARO 2016 is not applicable to the Company

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

For B. N. Kedia & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 001652N (CA S.K.Kedia) Partner Membership No. : 052579 Place: Mumbai Date: 29/07/2020

‘Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 10 (f) under ‘Report on the Standalone Financial Statement Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting of M/s MAXGROW INDIA LIMITED ("the Company") (Formally known as M/s. FRONTLINE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LIMITED), as of March 31, 2020, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

1. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

2. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

3. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting included obtaining and understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

4. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting

5. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and disposition of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting

6. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

7. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2020, based on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.