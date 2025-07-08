iifl-logo
Maxgrow India Ltd Share Price Live

1.22
(-4.69%)
Jun 28, 2021|02:51:48 PM

  • Open1.22
  • Day's High1.22
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.28
  • Day's Low1.22
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value6.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.43
  • Div. Yield0
Maxgrow India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Maxgrow India Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Maxgrow India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Maxgrow India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:00 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.81%

Foreign: 92.81%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 7.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maxgrow India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

18.16

10.66

10.66

10.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.47

1.1

1.1

1.2

Net Worth

23.63

11.76

11.76

11.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.15

8.41

1.9

9.08

yoy growth (%)

-98.19

341.67

-79.03

-48.98

Raw materials

-0.15

-8.38

0

0

As % of sales

100

99.71

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-2.53

-8.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.12

-0.1

-1.3

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-6.06

0.14

-0.13

0.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.19

341.67

-79.03

-48.98

Op profit growth

6.39

-92.78

446.6

-158.73

EBIT growth

14.37

-91.59

338.08

-174.11

Net profit growth

19.18

-91.75

338.65

-187.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2014

Gross Sales

2,757.72

11.75

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2,757.72

11.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0.02

Maxgrow India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maxgrow India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & WTD & CFO

Roshni Rahul Saraf

Addtnl Independent Director

Amit Singh

Company Secretary

Mohit Jain

Registered Office

A/9 Parle Colony Co-operative,

Sahakar Road Vile-Parle (East),

Maharashtra - 400057

Tel: 91-22-26824197

Website: -

Email: maxgrowindia@gmail.com

Registrar Office

21 Shakil Niwas,

Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 093

Tel: 91-22-28262920

Website: www.unisec.in

Email: info@unisec.in

Summary

Frontline Business Solutions Ltd is engaged in the business of Business Process Outsourcing. The company provides value added One Stop Shop solutions and services in the areas of staffing, Sales & Mar...
Company FAQs

What is the Maxgrow India Ltd share price today?

The Maxgrow India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maxgrow India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maxgrow India Ltd is ₹4.43 Cr. as of 28 Jun ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maxgrow India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maxgrow India Ltd is 0 and 0.19 as of 28 Jun ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maxgrow India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maxgrow India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maxgrow India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Jun ‘21

What is the CAGR of Maxgrow India Ltd?

Maxgrow India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -32.06%, 3 Years at -45.65%, 1 Year at 100.00%, 6 Month at -22.78%, 3 Month at -23.75% and 1 Month at -12.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maxgrow India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maxgrow India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 92.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 7.18 %

