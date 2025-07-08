Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹1.22
Prev. Close₹1.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.22
Day's Low₹1.22
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.33
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
18.16
10.66
10.66
10.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.47
1.1
1.1
1.2
Net Worth
23.63
11.76
11.76
11.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.15
8.41
1.9
9.08
yoy growth (%)
-98.19
341.67
-79.03
-48.98
Raw materials
-0.15
-8.38
0
0
As % of sales
100
99.71
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-2.53
-8.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.1
-1.3
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-6.06
0.14
-0.13
0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.19
341.67
-79.03
-48.98
Op profit growth
6.39
-92.78
446.6
-158.73
EBIT growth
14.37
-91.59
338.08
-174.11
Net profit growth
19.18
-91.75
338.65
-187.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2,757.72
11.75
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2,757.72
11.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & WTD & CFO
Roshni Rahul Saraf
Addtnl Independent Director
Amit Singh
Company Secretary
Mohit Jain
A/9 Parle Colony Co-operative,
Sahakar Road Vile-Parle (East),
Maharashtra - 400057
Tel: 91-22-26824197
Website: -
Email: maxgrowindia@gmail.com
21 Shakil Niwas,
Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400 093
Tel: 91-22-28262920
Website: www.unisec.in
Email: info@unisec.in
Summary
Frontline Business Solutions Ltd is engaged in the business of Business Process Outsourcing. The company provides value added One Stop Shop solutions and services in the areas of staffing, Sales & Mar...
Reports by Maxgrow India Ltd
