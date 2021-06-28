iifl-logo
Maxgrow India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.22
(-4.69%)
Jun 28, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.15

8.41

1.9

9.08

yoy growth (%)

-98.19

341.67

-79.03

-48.98

Raw materials

-0.15

-8.38

0

0

As % of sales

100

99.71

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-2.53

-8.58

As % of sales

5.46

0

132.94

94.56

Other costs

-0.1

-0.13

-0.89

-0.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

71.22

1.58

46.78

8.48

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.1

-1.51

-0.27

OPM

-76.68

-1.3

-79.72

-3.05

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0.23

0

Profit before tax

-0.12

-0.1

-1.3

-0.29

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.3

-2.04

-0.15

-0.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.12

-0.1

-1.3

-0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.12

-0.1

-1.3

-0.29

yoy growth (%)

19.18

-91.75

338.65

-187.73

NPM

-84.17

-1.27

-68.34

-3.26

