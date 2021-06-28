Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.15
8.41
1.9
9.08
yoy growth (%)
-98.19
341.67
-79.03
-48.98
Raw materials
-0.15
-8.38
0
0
As % of sales
100
99.71
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-2.53
-8.58
As % of sales
5.46
0
132.94
94.56
Other costs
-0.1
-0.13
-0.89
-0.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
71.22
1.58
46.78
8.48
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.1
-1.51
-0.27
OPM
-76.68
-1.3
-79.72
-3.05
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0.23
0
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.1
-1.3
-0.29
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.3
-2.04
-0.15
-0.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.12
-0.1
-1.3
-0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.12
-0.1
-1.3
-0.29
yoy growth (%)
19.18
-91.75
338.65
-187.73
NPM
-84.17
-1.27
-68.34
-3.26
