Maxgrow India Ltd Balance Sheet

Jun 28, 2021|02:51:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

18.16

10.66

10.66

10.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.47

1.1

1.1

1.2

Net Worth

23.63

11.76

11.76

11.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

3.8

0.63

0.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.64

15.56

12.39

12.59

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.04

0.06

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.4

5.56

5.56

5.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0

Networking Capital

15.17

6.22

6.71

6.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

8.8

0

Debtor Days

0

381.86

0

Other Current Assets

19.14

13.2

7.73

8.66

Sundry Creditors

-3.95

-3.96

-8.85

-0.08

Creditor Days

9,483.79

384.03

15.33

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-3.02

-0.96

-1.75

Cash

0.04

3.76

0.04

0.13

Total Assets

23.64

15.58

12.38

12.59

