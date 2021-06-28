Maxgrow India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
18.16
10.66
10.66
10.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.47
1.1
1.1
1.2
Net Worth
23.63
11.76
11.76
11.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
3.8
0.63
0.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.64
15.56
12.39
12.59
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.04
0.06
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.4
5.56
5.56
5.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0
Networking Capital
15.17
6.22
6.71
6.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
8.8
0
Debtor Days
0
381.86
0
Other Current Assets
19.14
13.2
7.73
8.66
Sundry Creditors
-3.95
-3.96
-8.85
-0.08
Creditor Days
9,483.79
384.03
15.33
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-3.02
-0.96
-1.75
Cash
0.04
3.76
0.04
0.13
Total Assets
23.64
15.58
12.38
12.59
