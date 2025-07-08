Maxgrow India Ltd Summary

Frontline Business Solutions Ltd is engaged in the business of Business Process Outsourcing. The company provides value added One Stop Shop solutions and services in the areas of staffing, Sales & Marketing of telecom, financial products, Human Resource Management & solutions, KPO & BPO solutions, Call Centre, Back Office Process and Event Management etc. Frontline Business Solutions Ltd was incorporated on January 12, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Apeego Pvt Ltd. In February 11, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Apeego Ltd. The company was promoted by Anil M Goyel and Prem Goyel. Initially, the company was one of the largest and oldest manufacturers and exporters of garments in India. They had two state-of-the-art factories at Bangalore.During the year 2007-08, the management of the company was transferred to Natwar Sureka and Manju Sureka. Also, the new management proposed to undertake new business. Consequent upon change in Main Object of the company, the company changed their name from Apeego Ltd to Frontline Business Solutions Ltd with effect from August 1, 2008.