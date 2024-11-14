iifl-logo
Maxgrow India Ltd Board Meeting

1.22
(-4.69%)
Jun 28, 2021|02:51:48 PM

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Jun 202527 Jun 2025
Please find enclosed
Board Meeting22 May 202523 May 2025
Please find attached
Board Meeting15 May 202515 May 2025
Please find enclosed intimation letter for appointment of Statutory Auditor.
Board Meeting23 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
FRONTLINE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed. IMA Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 20241 Oct 2024
Please find enclosed.
Board Meeting13 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Please find enclosed.

