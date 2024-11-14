|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2025
|27 Jun 2025
|Please find enclosed
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2025
|23 May 2025
|Please find attached
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2025
|15 May 2025
|Please find enclosed intimation letter for appointment of Statutory Auditor.
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|FRONTLINE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed. IMA Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|Please find enclosed.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Please find enclosed.
