FRONTLINE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed. IMA Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)