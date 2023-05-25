TO THE MEMBERS OF

MAXIMUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Maximus International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows, the Standalone statement of changes in equity for the year ended and summary of Standalone significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. The company has a substantial exposure in a subsidiary for investment and loan. How the matter was addressed in our audit The company has made Investment of Rs. 373.07 lakhs (AED 21.00 lakhs) and Rs. 74.38 lakhs (USD 1.00 lakhs) and has given loan of Rs. 274.52 lakhs (AED 12.25 lakhs) and 123.53 lakhs (USD 1.50 lakhs) in its wholly owned subsidiaries Maximus Global FZE (hereinafter referred to as "MGF") and MX Africa Limited (hereinafter MX Africa) respectively. For the exposure in the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries Maximus Global FZE (hereinafter referred to as "MGF") and MX Africa Limited (hereinafter MX Africa): The above exposure in subsidiaries forms a substantial portion of the net worth of the company. • We have evaluated the relevant agreements / statutory approvals / filings for the same; Refer note no 7 and 8 financial statement. • We have perused the audited financial statements of MGF and MX Africa to assess the diminution, if any, of the investment and recoverability of the loan as per agreed terms; • We have perused and taken on record the managements representation for the above related to the future business plans of MGF and MX Africa.

Information other than the standalone Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and analysis, boards report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so; Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our works; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charges with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), and the Standalone changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) As the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. April 1, 2023, reporting under this clause is not applicable for the year under audit.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not paid any managerial remuneration to its directors; and (i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its the standalone financial statements - Refer Note 35 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no such instances requiring transfer of any amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 46(v) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 46(vi) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and iii. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii)of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement. v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the period by the Company.

For C N K & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 101961W/W-100036 Sd/-

Alok Shah

Partner

Membership No.042005

Place: Vadodara Date: 25th May, 2023

UDIN: 23042005BGSRAU2692

ANNEXURE - A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Para 1 Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

1(a)(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

1(b) As informed to us, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets;

1(c) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements as at the Balance Sheet date;

1(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

1(e) As disclosed in note no. 46(i) to the accounts and as verified by us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals with appropriate coverage and procedures of such verification by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory;

2(b) Based on our examination of the records, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Hence reporting under this clause in not applicable.

3 The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which;

3(a) The Company has provided loans to employee and other parties during the year, are as follows:

Unsecured Loans No. of Parties Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year (Rs. In Lakhs) Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of loans (Rs. In Lakhs) Other Parties 8 123.44 955.09

3(b) In our opinion and according to the information provided to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans and investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the company;

3(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

3(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. 3(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

3(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) is not applicable.

Other than that mentioned above, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties;

4 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made;

5 The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits and therefore the compliance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the companies Act and the rules framed there under for the deposits accepted is not applicable to the company;

6 The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records by the Company under section 148(1) of the Companies Act;

7(a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), custom duty, cess and other statutory dues and there are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Income Tax of Rs. 4.31 lakhs and 10.97 lakhs outstanding related to financial year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 respectively;

We are informed that the provisions relating to provident fund and employees state insurance are not applicable to the company;

7(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, there are no statutory dues of referred in sub-clause (a) that has not been deposited on account of any dispute;

8 As disclosed in note no. 46(vii) to the accounts and as verified by us, there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

9(a) Based on examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon during the year.

9(b) As disclosed in note no. 46(ix) to the accounts and as verified by us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

9(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, all term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

9(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company;

9(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

9(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries companies.

10(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable

10(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11(a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither came across any incidence of fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the management

11(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records no fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the course of audit. Accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable;

11(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

12 The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable;

13 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

14(a) In our opinion and the records examined by us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business of the company;

14(b) We have considered report of the internal auditors for the period under audit.

15 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Hence, the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable;

16(a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the order is not applicable.

16(b) In our opinion and as informed to us by the management, there is not more than one Core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) .

17 The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year. However, company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 3.38 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year;

18 There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year;

19 On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

20(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, company is not required in incurred expenditure as per section 135 of company act. Hence reporting under clause 20(a) and 20(b) is not applicable.

For C N K & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 101961W/W-100036 Sd/-

Alok Shah

Partner

Membership No.042005

Place: Vadodara Date: 25th May, 2023

UDIN: 23042005BGSRAU2692

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAXIMUS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the company that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the company and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For C N K & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 101961W/W-100036 Sd/-

Alok Shah

Partner

Membership No.042005

Place: Vadodara Date: 25th May, 2023

UDIN: 23042005BGSRAU2692