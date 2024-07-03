Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹14.92
Prev. Close₹14.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.83
Day's High₹15.01
Day's Low₹14.55
52 Week's High₹30.45
52 Week's Low₹14.16
Book Value₹2.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)199.56
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.46
2.38
1.83
1.47
Net Worth
15.03
14.95
14.4
14.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.7
4.98
45.86
21.8
yoy growth (%)
-5.7
-89.12
110.37
111.96
Raw materials
-3.62
-3.84
-44.1
-20.69
As % of sales
77.2
77.08
96.16
94.92
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.36
-0.29
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.39
0.73
0.98
0.53
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.22
-0.15
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.16
-0.25
-0.15
Working capital
2.11
0.18
-0.71
-4.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.7
-89.12
110.37
111.96
Op profit growth
-94.81
-73.74
200.57
-66.09
EBIT growth
-41.91
-28.16
109.25
-11.55
Net profit growth
-57.02
-22.31
90.73
-4.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
108.83
99.74
68.97
52.47
30.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.83
99.74
68.97
52.47
30.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.31
1.54
1.45
0.65
1.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Raval
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharati Shah
Independent Director
Vinay Pandya
Independent Director
Murali Krishnamoorthy
Director
Anand Muley
Independent Director
Divya Zalani
Independent Director
Rahil Thaker
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maximus International Ltd
Summary
Maximus International Limited (MIL) is a subsidiary of BSE-listed Optimus Finance Limited, a Vadodara based Non-Banking Finance Company registered by the Reserve Bank of India. MIL was incorporated in Ahmedabad on December 22, 2015, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of importing and exporting lubricants oils, different types of base oils and other chemical products used mainly in the Automobile Industry, Power Industry and Metal manufacturing among others. It acts as a Merchant Exporter and Sourcing Company with a niche focus on lubricants and base oils. It has started trading in plastic additives used for master batches and certain agro related products.The company has presence in the markets of Middle East & certain African Countries and understands needs of these markets. The supply of products depends upon demand from our clients. Our company has well established relations with various supplier companies of lubricants and oils and agro related products, which helps in maintaining a continuous and constant supply to them. These suppliers are mainly manufacturers and wholesale traders of oils and large scale agro related products / agro equipment manufacturers and dealers. The products sourced from local as well as international suppliers are directly supplied to customers in Middle East and Africa. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,06,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating Rs 3.77 Crore in March, 2017.The
The Maximus International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maximus International Ltd is ₹199.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maximus International Ltd is 0 and 5.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maximus International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maximus International Ltd is ₹14.16 and ₹30.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maximus International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.79%, 3 Years at 15.85%, 1 Year at -21.44%, 6 Month at -24.16%, 3 Month at -13.79% and 1 Month at -5.04%.
