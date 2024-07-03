iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maximus International Ltd Share Price

14.67
(-1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:12:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.92
  • Day's High15.01
  • 52 Wk High30.45
  • Prev. Close14.88
  • Day's Low14.55
  • 52 Wk Low 14.16
  • Turnover (lac)3.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.66
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)199.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maximus International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

14.92

Prev. Close

14.88

Turnover(Lac.)

3.83

Day's High

15.01

Day's Low

14.55

52 Week's High

30.45

52 Week's Low

14.16

Book Value

2.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

199.56

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Maximus International Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Maximus International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maximus International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:19 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.45%

Non-Promoter- 38.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Maximus International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.57

12.57

12.57

12.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.46

2.38

1.83

1.47

Net Worth

15.03

14.95

14.4

14.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

4.7

4.98

45.86

21.8

yoy growth (%)

-5.7

-89.12

110.37

111.96

Raw materials

-3.62

-3.84

-44.1

-20.69

As % of sales

77.2

77.08

96.16

94.92

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.36

-0.29

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.39

0.73

0.98

0.53

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.22

-0.15

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.16

-0.25

-0.15

Working capital

2.11

0.18

-0.71

-4.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.7

-89.12

110.37

111.96

Op profit growth

-94.81

-73.74

200.57

-66.09

EBIT growth

-41.91

-28.16

109.25

-11.55

Net profit growth

-57.02

-22.31

90.73

-4.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

108.83

99.74

68.97

52.47

30.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.83

99.74

68.97

52.47

30.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.31

1.54

1.45

0.65

1.25

View Annually Results

Maximus International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maximus International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Raval

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharati Shah

Independent Director

Vinay Pandya

Independent Director

Murali Krishnamoorthy

Director

Anand Muley

Independent Director

Divya Zalani

Independent Director

Rahil Thaker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maximus International Ltd

Summary

Maximus International Limited (MIL) is a subsidiary of BSE-listed Optimus Finance Limited, a Vadodara based Non-Banking Finance Company registered by the Reserve Bank of India. MIL was incorporated in Ahmedabad on December 22, 2015, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of importing and exporting lubricants oils, different types of base oils and other chemical products used mainly in the Automobile Industry, Power Industry and Metal manufacturing among others. It acts as a Merchant Exporter and Sourcing Company with a niche focus on lubricants and base oils. It has started trading in plastic additives used for master batches and certain agro related products.The company has presence in the markets of Middle East & certain African Countries and understands needs of these markets. The supply of products depends upon demand from our clients. Our company has well established relations with various supplier companies of lubricants and oils and agro related products, which helps in maintaining a continuous and constant supply to them. These suppliers are mainly manufacturers and wholesale traders of oils and large scale agro related products / agro equipment manufacturers and dealers. The products sourced from local as well as international suppliers are directly supplied to customers in Middle East and Africa. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,06,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating Rs 3.77 Crore in March, 2017.The
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Maximus International Ltd share price today?

The Maximus International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maximus International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maximus International Ltd is ₹199.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maximus International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maximus International Ltd is 0 and 5.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maximus International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maximus International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maximus International Ltd is ₹14.16 and ₹30.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maximus International Ltd?

Maximus International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.79%, 3 Years at 15.85%, 1 Year at -21.44%, 6 Month at -24.16%, 3 Month at -13.79% and 1 Month at -5.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maximus International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maximus International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maximus International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.