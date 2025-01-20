Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.66
-7.06
Op profit growth
91.12
90.18
EBIT growth
35.62
124.75
Net profit growth
24.62
69.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.9
9.73
4.75
EBIT margin
9.74
12.25
5.06
Net profit margin
5.93
8.12
4.44
RoCE
14.97
15.82
RoNW
3.84
3.79
RoA
2.28
2.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.81
2.15
2.34
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.47
1.6
2.17
Book value per share
16.87
15.34
21.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.14
3.27
0.73
P/CEPS
7.89
4.38
0.79
P/B
0.68
0.45
0.07
EV/EBIDTA
23.83
21.78
12.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-10.6
-11.78
-9.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
92.86
91.35
Inventory days
39.99
34.84
Creditor days
-46.72
-58.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.4
-5.37
-30.6
Net debt / equity
0.26
0.2
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
0.97
1.32
0.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.59
-78.4
-89.75
Employee costs
-8.23
-5.48
-1.07
Other costs
-8.26
-6.37
-4.4
