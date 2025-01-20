iifl-logo-icon 1
Maximus International Ltd Key Ratios

13.93
(-0.07%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:52:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.66

-7.06

Op profit growth

91.12

90.18

EBIT growth

35.62

124.75

Net profit growth

24.62

69.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.9

9.73

4.75

EBIT margin

9.74

12.25

5.06

Net profit margin

5.93

8.12

4.44

RoCE

14.97

15.82

RoNW

3.84

3.79

RoA

2.28

2.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.81

2.15

2.34

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.47

1.6

2.17

Book value per share

16.87

15.34

21.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.14

3.27

0.73

P/CEPS

7.89

4.38

0.79

P/B

0.68

0.45

0.07

EV/EBIDTA

23.83

21.78

12.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-10.6

-11.78

-9.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

92.86

91.35

Inventory days

39.99

34.84

Creditor days

-46.72

-58.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.4

-5.37

-30.6

Net debt / equity

0.26

0.2

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

0.97

1.32

0.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.59

-78.4

-89.75

Employee costs

-8.23

-5.48

-1.07

Other costs

-8.26

-6.37

-4.4

