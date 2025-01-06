iifl-logo-icon 1
Maximus International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.39

0.73

0.98

0.53

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.22

-0.15

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.16

-0.25

-0.15

Working capital

2.11

0.18

-0.71

-4.31

Other operating items

Operating

2.1

0.52

-0.13

-4.02

Capital expenditure

0

0.74

-0.11

2.57

Free cash flow

2.1

1.26

-0.24

-1.45

Equity raised

3.33

2.88

13.13

10.92

Investing

-0.84

-0.15

5.1

1.11

Financing

0.64

-0.07

-0.29

1.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.23

3.92

17.7

12.25

