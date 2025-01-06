Maximus International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.39
0.73
0.98
0.53
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.22
-0.15
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.16
-0.25
-0.15
Working capital
2.11
0.18
-0.71
-4.31
Other operating items
Operating
2.1
0.52
-0.13
-4.02
Capital expenditure
0
0.74
-0.11
2.57
Free cash flow
2.1
1.26
-0.24
-1.45
Equity raised
3.33
2.88
13.13
10.92
Investing
-0.84
-0.15
5.1
1.11
Financing
0.64
-0.07
-0.29
1.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.23
3.92
17.7
12.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.