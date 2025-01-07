iifl-logo-icon 1
Maximus International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.14
(-1.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

4.7

4.98

45.86

21.8

yoy growth (%)

-5.7

-89.12

110.37

111.96

Raw materials

-3.62

-3.84

-44.1

-20.69

As % of sales

77.2

77.08

96.16

94.92

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.36

-0.29

-0.14

As % of sales

7.34

7.25

0.63

0.65

Other costs

-0.71

-0.57

-0.69

-0.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.23

11.6

1.51

3.24

Operating profit

0.01

0.2

0.77

0.25

OPM

0.22

4.06

1.68

1.17

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.22

-0.15

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.28

-0.44

-0.14

Other income

0.84

1.04

0.8

0.52

Profit before tax

0.39

0.73

0.98

0.53

Taxes

-0.14

-0.16

-0.25

-0.15

Tax rate

-37.59

-22.75

-25.62

-28.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.24

0.56

0.73

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.24

0.56

0.73

0.38

yoy growth (%)

-57.02

-22.31

90.73

-4.5

NPM

5.18

11.38

1.59

1.75

