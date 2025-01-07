Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.7
4.98
45.86
21.8
yoy growth (%)
-5.7
-89.12
110.37
111.96
Raw materials
-3.62
-3.84
-44.1
-20.69
As % of sales
77.2
77.08
96.16
94.92
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.36
-0.29
-0.14
As % of sales
7.34
7.25
0.63
0.65
Other costs
-0.71
-0.57
-0.69
-0.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.23
11.6
1.51
3.24
Operating profit
0.01
0.2
0.77
0.25
OPM
0.22
4.06
1.68
1.17
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.22
-0.15
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.28
-0.44
-0.14
Other income
0.84
1.04
0.8
0.52
Profit before tax
0.39
0.73
0.98
0.53
Taxes
-0.14
-0.16
-0.25
-0.15
Tax rate
-37.59
-22.75
-25.62
-28.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.24
0.56
0.73
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.24
0.56
0.73
0.38
yoy growth (%)
-57.02
-22.31
90.73
-4.5
NPM
5.18
11.38
1.59
1.75
