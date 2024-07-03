Maximus International Ltd Summary

Maximus International Limited (MIL) is a subsidiary of BSE-listed Optimus Finance Limited, a Vadodara based Non-Banking Finance Company registered by the Reserve Bank of India. MIL was incorporated in Ahmedabad on December 22, 2015, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of importing and exporting lubricants oils, different types of base oils and other chemical products used mainly in the Automobile Industry, Power Industry and Metal manufacturing among others. It acts as a Merchant Exporter and Sourcing Company with a niche focus on lubricants and base oils. It has started trading in plastic additives used for master batches and certain agro related products.The company has presence in the markets of Middle East & certain African Countries and understands needs of these markets. The supply of products depends upon demand from our clients. Our company has well established relations with various supplier companies of lubricants and oils and agro related products, which helps in maintaining a continuous and constant supply to them. These suppliers are mainly manufacturers and wholesale traders of oils and large scale agro related products / agro equipment manufacturers and dealers. The products sourced from local as well as international suppliers are directly supplied to customers in Middle East and Africa. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,06,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating Rs 3.77 Crore in March, 2017.The Company set up its Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) namely, Maximus Global FZE, UAE in the Hamriyah Free Zone-Sharjah on 02 April, 2017. Further, the Company set up a wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) namely, MX Africa Limited in Nairobi (Kenya) on 11 May, 2018.