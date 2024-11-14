iifl-logo-icon 1
Maximus International Ltd Board Meeting

13.35
(-0.60%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Maximus Interna. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 14th November, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 29th June, 2024 - conversion of 38,80,000 warrants into an equal number of Equity Shares of the company.
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024. Submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Forth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 9th April, 2024. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) - Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants Convertible into Equity Shares.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Maximus International Limited held On Tuesday, 13th February, 2024. Submission of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting 2. To consider approve and finalize the price of Warrants convertible into equity shares and / or equity shares to be issued on preferential basis. 3. To Authorize Mr. Dipak Raval Managing Director of the company and Ms. Divya Prajapati Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (Authorised Representative) jointly and/or severally to finalize sign approve and issue all documents in relation to the resolution sought to be passed by Extra Ordinary General Meeting including but not limited to the explanatory statement and requisite forms. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Maximus International Limited (Company) held on Friday, 2nd February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of fund requirement / raising of fund for the Companys business expansion plans & long term working capital requirements and other general business / corporate purposes by issuing Equity Shares by way of preferential issue. Board has approved in its meeting held on 30th January, 2024, appointment of Ms. Divya Prajapati (ICSI Membership No. A71405) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from 1st February, 2024. The details required pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9,2015, read with SEBI master Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 and SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are given in Annexure - A, to this letter: Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Maximus International Limited (Company) held on Tuesday, 30th January, 2024. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Preferential Issue Announcement under regulation 30 (LODR) - Raising of Fund Intimation regarding appointment of Company Secretary and compliance Officer of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) You are requested to take the aforesaid information on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)

