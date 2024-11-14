Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 14th November, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 29th June, 2024 - conversion of 38,80,000 warrants into an equal number of Equity Shares of the company.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024. Submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Forth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 9th April, 2024. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) - Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants Convertible into Equity Shares.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Maximus International Limited held On Tuesday, 13th February, 2024. Submission of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

Maximus International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting 2. To consider approve and finalize the price of Warrants convertible into equity shares and / or equity shares to be issued on preferential basis. 3. To Authorize Mr. Dipak Raval Managing Director of the company and Ms. Divya Prajapati Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (Authorised Representative) jointly and/or severally to finalize sign approve and issue all documents in relation to the resolution sought to be passed by Extra Ordinary General Meeting including but not limited to the explanatory statement and requisite forms. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Maximus International Limited (Company) held on Friday, 2nd February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024