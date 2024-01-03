Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,684.85
|43.54
|5,06,799.32
|3,508.99
|0.92
|42,328.96
|522.74
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
427.55
|75.01
|89,145.03
|373.34
|0.4
|6,345.11
|41.36
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
124.3
|61.23
|33,561
|137.19
|0.54
|3,217.53
|8.62
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
52.18
|32.01
|31,511.5
|278.44
|0.57
|1,466.14
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
913.65
|75.07
|24,321.36
|160.68
|0.6
|6,048.02
|191.47
