|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|The 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. via Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Medicamen Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Medicamen Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.