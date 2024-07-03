iifl-logo-icon 1
Medicamen Organics Ltd Share Price

51.8
(-1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open51.8
  • Day's High51.8
  • 52 Wk High159.4
  • Prev. Close52.85
  • Day's Low51.8
  • 52 Wk Low 47
  • Turnover (lac)5.18
  • P/E25.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.61
  • Div. Yield0
Medicamen Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

51.8

Prev. Close

52.85

Turnover(Lac.)

5.18

Day's High

51.8

Day's Low

51.8

52 Week's High

159.4

52 Week's Low

47

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.61

P/E

25.27

EPS

2.05

Divi. Yield

0

Medicamen Organics Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Medicamen Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Medicamen Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.69%

Non-Promoter- 3.89%

Institutions: 3.89%

Non-Institutions: 36.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Medicamen Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.58

2.98

1.56

1.47

Net Worth

15.18

8.98

7.56

7.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Medicamen Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Medicamen Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B K Gupta

Whole-time Director

Ashutosh Gupta

Executive Director

Shailesh Harimohan Gaur

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar

Independent Director

Rajinder Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Sachin Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sneh Gaur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Medicamen Organics Ltd

Summary

Medicamen Organics Limited was formerly incorporated on March 15, 1995 as Panchdeep Pharmaceuticals Limited, as Public Limited Company dated March 15, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the name of Company changed to Medicamen Organics Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 14, 1995 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at Delhi.Medicamen Organics are engaged in developing, manufacturing and distribution of broad range of pharmaceutical dosage including generic dosage in form of Tablets, Capsules, Oral Liquids, Ointments, Gel, Syrups, Suspension and Dry Powders for Government (including both State and Central Governments) and Private Institutions as contract manufacturer / third party manufacturer. The Company market product to private pharma companies in domestic as well as international markets through third party distributors or on loan license basis. Further, Company is strategically focusing on establishing a direct presence in international market for an instance in 2023, it directly exported the product in Burundi. These products are marketed across India as well as African, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and South East Asian Countries like Congo, Benin, Cameg, Togo, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Philippines, Myanmar, Mozambique, Togo, Burundi, Kyrgyzstan and Kenya by third-party distributor.In 1996, the Company started with trading of pharmaceuticals for supplies to various
Company FAQs

What is the Medicamen Organics Ltd share price today?

The Medicamen Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Medicamen Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medicamen Organics Ltd is ₹60.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Medicamen Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Medicamen Organics Ltd is 25.27 and 2.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Medicamen Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medicamen Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medicamen Organics Ltd is ₹47 and ₹159.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Medicamen Organics Ltd?

Medicamen Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -64.20%, 6 Month at -62.67%, 3 Month at -16.99% and 1 Month at -4.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Medicamen Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Medicamen Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.69 %
Institutions - 3.90 %
Public - 36.41 %

