Summary

Medicamen Organics Limited was formerly incorporated on March 15, 1995 as Panchdeep Pharmaceuticals Limited, as Public Limited Company dated March 15, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the name of Company changed to Medicamen Organics Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 14, 1995 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at Delhi.Medicamen Organics are engaged in developing, manufacturing and distribution of broad range of pharmaceutical dosage including generic dosage in form of Tablets, Capsules, Oral Liquids, Ointments, Gel, Syrups, Suspension and Dry Powders for Government (including both State and Central Governments) and Private Institutions as contract manufacturer / third party manufacturer. The Company market product to private pharma companies in domestic as well as international markets through third party distributors or on loan license basis. Further, Company is strategically focusing on establishing a direct presence in international market for an instance in 2023, it directly exported the product in Burundi. These products are marketed across India as well as African, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and South East Asian Countries like Congo, Benin, Cameg, Togo, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Philippines, Myanmar, Mozambique, Togo, Burundi, Kyrgyzstan and Kenya by third-party distributor.In 1996, the Company started with trading of pharmaceuticals for supplies to various

