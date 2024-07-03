Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹51.8
Prev. Close₹52.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.18
Day's High₹51.8
Day's Low₹51.8
52 Week's High₹159.4
52 Week's Low₹47
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.61
P/E25.27
EPS2.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.58
2.98
1.56
1.47
Net Worth
15.18
8.98
7.56
7.47
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B K Gupta
Whole-time Director
Ashutosh Gupta
Executive Director
Shailesh Harimohan Gaur
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar
Independent Director
Rajinder Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Sachin Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sneh Gaur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Bansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Medicamen Organics Ltd
Summary
Medicamen Organics Limited was formerly incorporated on March 15, 1995 as Panchdeep Pharmaceuticals Limited, as Public Limited Company dated March 15, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the name of Company changed to Medicamen Organics Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 14, 1995 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at Delhi.Medicamen Organics are engaged in developing, manufacturing and distribution of broad range of pharmaceutical dosage including generic dosage in form of Tablets, Capsules, Oral Liquids, Ointments, Gel, Syrups, Suspension and Dry Powders for Government (including both State and Central Governments) and Private Institutions as contract manufacturer / third party manufacturer. The Company market product to private pharma companies in domestic as well as international markets through third party distributors or on loan license basis. Further, Company is strategically focusing on establishing a direct presence in international market for an instance in 2023, it directly exported the product in Burundi. These products are marketed across India as well as African, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and South East Asian Countries like Congo, Benin, Cameg, Togo, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Philippines, Myanmar, Mozambique, Togo, Burundi, Kyrgyzstan and Kenya by third-party distributor.In 1996, the Company started with trading of pharmaceuticals for supplies to various
The Medicamen Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medicamen Organics Ltd is ₹60.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Medicamen Organics Ltd is 25.27 and 2.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medicamen Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medicamen Organics Ltd is ₹47 and ₹159.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Medicamen Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -64.20%, 6 Month at -62.67%, 3 Month at -16.99% and 1 Month at -4.78%.
