Medicamen Organics Ltd Management Discussions

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company was incorporated on March 15, 1995 as ‘Panchdeep Pharmaceuticals Limited, a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated March 15, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, pursuant to a resolution passed by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on July 31, 1995 and by the Shareholders in their EGM held on October 14, 1995, the name of our Company was changed to ‘Medicamen Organics Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 14, 1995 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at Delhi. The corporate identification number of our Company is U74899DL1995PLC066416.

We have consistently grown in terms of our revenues over the past years. In the past years our revenues from operation were Rs. 2,097.52 lakhs in F.Y.2021-22, Rs. 2,214.71 lakhs in the FY 2022-23 and Rs.2527.17 lakhs in the FY 2023-24. Our Net Profit after tax for the above-mentioned periods are Rs. 10.14 lakhs, Rs. 96.93 lakhs, Rs. 240.41 lakhs respectively.

FINANCIAL KPIs OF THE COMPANY:

( (Rs In Lakhs)

For the year ended March 31 Particulars 2024 2023 2022 Revenue from Operations ( in Lakhs) 2,527.17 2,214.71 2,097.52 Other Income ( in Lakhs) 1.79 81.53 21.15 Total Income ( in Lakhs) 2528.96 2,296.24 2,118.67 EBITDA ( in Lakhs) 475.56 268.37 140.85 EBITDA Margin (%) * 18.81% 12.12% 6.71% Profit After Tax ( in Lakhs) 240.41 96.93 10.14 PAT Margin (%) * 9.51% 4.38% 0.44% ROE (%) 19.90% 11.41% 1.27% ROCE (%) 14.50% 9.71% 3.99%

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULT OF OPERATIONS

Except as otherwise stated in this Red Herring Prospectus and the Risk Factors given in the Red Herring Prospectus, the following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations include, among others:

Change in technology

The industry in which we operate is significantly influenced by technological evolution and research. The evolution of technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the efficiency and competitiveness of manufacturing processes. Innovations in Manufacturing techniques, Moreover, the integration of automation and smart manufacturing technologies enhances precision and reduces lead times, the non-adoption of such technology may have an adverse effect on our ability to manufacture our products as per requirement of customer preference.

Customers acquiring or starting their own product line up

The emergence of customers acquiring or launching their own product lines poses a substantial risk to our business. Increased competition can erode our market share and diminish revenue streams, particularly if customers prioritiRse their own offerings over ours. This heightened competition may also lead to pricing pressures, impacting our profitability. Moreover, market saturation resulting from the influx of new product lines could make it challenging to differentiate our offerings and attract customers.

Regulatory actions by domestic and foreign entities on the company and its products

Regulatory actions by domestic and foreign entities pose significant risks to us. Compliance costs may escalate due to inspections and audits, impacting profitability. Negative regulatory actions damage reputation, leading to decreased demand and market share loss. Legal consequences such as fines and litigation further strain finances and tarnish image. Market access restrictions hinder expansion efforts, while stringent regulations may slow down innovation. Including these risks in the prospectus provides investors with a comprehensive overview, enabling informed decision-making amidst regulatory uncertainties.

Price of raw material

Raw material price fluctuations pose significant risks to us, impacting operational costs and financial stability. Sudden increases can erode profit margins, leading to financial losses and competitive disadvantage. Supply chain disruptions may ensue, causing production delays and product shortages. Inability to pass on cost increases can squeeRse profitability and hinder growth. Exploration of alternative materials may introduce formulation changes or quality concerns. Maintaining operational efficiency becomes paramount amidst rising costs, necessitating prudent management and strategic planning. Investors benefit from understanding these risks for informed decision-making in the prospectus.

Regulatory Framework

We have obtained all regulatory permissions which are necessary to run our business, Further, some of the approvals are granted for fixed periods of time and need renewals, which are obtained in the course of business, however, there may be change in statutory regulations at any time which cannot be predicted by us. There can be no assurance that the change in regulations will not impact our operations in the future.

Ability of Management

Our success depends on the continued services and performance of the members of our management team and other key employees. Competition for senior management in the industry is intense, and we may not be able to retain our existing senior management or attract and retain new senior management in the future. The loss of any member of our senior management or other key personnel may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Market & Economic conditions

India is one of the largest economies and is growing at a rapid pace. But in this globalised economy, all the businesses face an uncertain level of volatility from unexpected global events which ranges from global pandemics to wars, to weather changes to supply chain disruption, which may change the economic dynamics and the purchasing capability of the end customers. At the time of market slowdown, the demand falls which has adverse impact on our business.

Competition

We operate in a competitive atmosphere. Our competition varies by market, geographic areas and type of products. Our Company may face stiff competition from domestic as well as global market as the dynamic changes. Some of our competitors may have greater resources than those available to us. While service quality, technical ability, performance records, etc. are key factors in client decisions among competitors, however, price & quality are the deciding factor in most cases. Further, this industry is fragmented with many small and medium siRsed companies and entities, which manufactures some of these products at various levels, which may adversely affect our business operation and financial condition. Further, there are no entry barriers in this industry and any expansion in capacity of existing market players would further intensify competition. Moreover, as we seek to diversify into new geographical areas, new territories, new emerging markets, we may face competition from competitors that have a pan-India presence and also from competitors that have a strong presence in regional markets. The markets in which we compete and intend to compete are undergoing, and are expected to continue to undergo, rapid and significant change. We expect competition to intensify as technological advances and consolidations continue. These competitive factors may force us to reduce rates, and to pursue new market opportunities. Increased competition could result in reduced demand for our products, increased expenses, reduced margins and loss of market share. Failure to compete successfully against current or future competitors could harm our business, operating cash flows and financial condition.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, our Companys operations have been affected as our employees faced the threat of getting infected. In 2020, cases of the novel corona virus started rapidly increasing in India, which led the government of India to impose a nationwide lockdown. The spread of Covid-19 and its recent developments have had and might continue to have repercussions across local, national and global economies. To prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to comply with the restrictions, we had to temporarily suspend our operations in order to follow the Governments norms. We continuously monitored the economic conditions and have outlined sufficient measures to combat the pandemic situation at our business premises. Once the lockdown was lifted, our operations restarted in full swing. Initially we did find a little hiccup in finding workers but because of our enterprising organiRsation, we were able to source quality workforce and we were able to train them and we restarted our operations. After lifting the lockdown and resuming our operations the demand in our industry abruptly increased from the different sectors and we attained the highest production during the partial year 2020-21 and FY 2021-22. The demand after pandemic ultimately nullified the impact of shutdown during COVID 19 pandemic. The future impact of COVID-19 or any other severe communicable disease on our business and results of operations depends on several factors including those discussed in the chapter "Risk Factors" beginning on Page No. 27. We are continuing to closely monitor the economic conditions and the effect of COVID-19 and have outlined certain measures to combat the pandemic situation and to minimiRse the impact on our business.

Significant Developments after March 31, 2024 that may affect our Future Results of Operations

The Directors confirm that there have been no other events or circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus which materially or adversely affect or is likely to affect the business or profitability of our Company or the value of our assets, or our ability to pay liabilities within next twelve months.

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

a) Basis Of Accounting and Preparation Of Financial Statements:

The restated summary statement of assets and liabilities of the Company as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and the related restated summary statement of profits and loss and cash flows for the year/period ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 (herein collectively referred to as ("Restated Summary Statements") have been compiled by the management from the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year/period ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Restated Summary Statements have been prepared to comply in all material respects with the provisions of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") issued by SEBI and Guidance note on Reports in Companies Prospectuses (Revised 2019) ("Guidance Note"). Restated Summary Statements have been prepared specifically for inclusion in the offer document to be filed by the Company with the NSE in connection with its proposed SME IPO. The Companys management has recast the

Financial Statements in the form required by Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 for the purpose of restated Summary Statements.

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the 2013 Act"), as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on accrual basis under the historical cost convention. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those followed in the previous year.

Accounting policies not specifically referred to otherwise are consistent and in consonance with generally accepted accounting principles in India.

All assets and liabilities have been classified as current or non-current as per the Companys normal operating cycle and other criteria set out in Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the nature of products and the time between the acquisition of assets for processing and their realiRsation in cash and cash equivalents, the Company has determined its operating cycle as twelve months for the purpose of current non-current classification of assets and liabilities.

b) Use Of Estimates:

The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with Indian GAAP requires the Management to make estimates and assumptions considered in the reported amounts of assets and liabilities (including contingent liabilities) and the reported income and expenses during the year. The Management believes that the estimates used in preparation of the financial statements are prudent and reasonable. Future results could differ due to these estimates and the differences between the actual results and the estimates are recognised in the periods in which the results are known / materialise.

c) Property, Plant & Equipment And Intangible Assets

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment

All Property, Plant & Equipment are recorded at cost including taxes, duties, freight and other incidental expenses incurred in relation to their acquisition and bringing the asset to its intended use.

(ii) Intangible Assets

Intangible Assets are stated at acquisition cost, net of accumulated amortiRsation and accumulated impairment losses, if any.

d) Depreciation / Amortisation:

Depreciation on fixed assets is calculated on a Written - Down value method using the rates arrived at based on the useful lives estimated by the management, or those prescribed under the Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013. Individual assets cost of which doesnt exceed Rs. 5,000/- each are depreciated in full in the year of purchase. Intangible assets including internally developed intangible assets are amortised over the year for which the company expects the benefits to accrue. Intangible assets are amortiRsed on straight line method basis over 10 years in pursuance of provisions of AS-26.

e) Inventories:

Inventory including raw materials, packing materials, Stores and Spares, Work-in-progress & finished goods are valued at lower of cost and net realiRsable value. Cost includes apportionment of labour and manufacturing overheads and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location, wherever applicable. In determining the cost, the first-in-first-out method of valuation is used.

f) Impairment of assets:

An asset is treated as impaired when the carrying cost of asset exceeds its recoverable value. Recoverable amount is the higher of an assets net selling price and its value in use. Value in use is the present value of estimated future cash flows expected to arise from the continuing use of the asset and from its disposal at the end of its useful life. Net selling price is the amount obtainable from sale of the asset in an arms length transaction between knowledgeable, willing parties, less the costs of disposal. An impairment loss is charged to the Statement of Profit and Loss in the year in which an asset is identified as impaired. The impairment loss recognised in prior accounting periods is reversed if there has been a change in the estimate of the recoverable value.

g) Investments:

Non-current investments are carried at cost less any other-than-temporary diminution in value, determined on the specific identification basis.

Profit or loss on sale of investments is determined as the difference between the sale price and carrying value of investment, determined individually for each investment. Cost of investments sold is arrived using average method. h) Foreign Currency Translations:

Income and expense in foreign currencies are converted at exchange rates prevailing on the date of the transaction. Any income or expense on account of exchange difference either on settlement or on translation at the balance sheet date is recogniRsed in Profit & Loss Account in the year in which it arises.

i) Borrowing Costs:

Borrowing costs that are attributable to the acquisition or construction of qualifying assets are capitalised as part of the cost of such assets. A qualifying asset is one that necessarily takes substantial period of time to get ready for intended use. All other borrowing costs are recognised in Statement of Profit and Loss in the period in which they are incurred.

j) Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets:

Provision involving substantial degree of estimation in measurement is recogniRsed when there is a present obligation as a result of past events and it is probable that there will be an outflow of resources. Contingent liabilities are not recogniRsed but are disclosed in the notes. Contingent assets are neither recogniRsed nor disclosed in the financial statements.

k) Revenue Recognition:

Revenue is Recognised only when significant risk and rewards of ownership has been transferred to the buyer and it can be reliably measured and its reasonable to expect ultimate collection of it. Gross sales are of net trade discount, rebates, sales taxes and excise duties. Revenue from services is recogniRsed, when services have been performed as per terms of contract, amount can be measured and there is no significant uncertainty as to collection. The Company adopts accrual concepts in preparation of accounts. Claims /Refunds not ascertainable with reasonable certainity are accounted for, on final settlement.

l) Other Income:

Interest Income on fixed deposit is recogniRsed on time proportion basis. Other Income is accounted for when right to receive such income is established.

m) Taxes On Income:

Income taxes are accounted for in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS-22) "Accounting for taxes on income", notified under Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2014. Income tax comprises of both current and deferred tax. Current tax is measured on the basis of estimated taxable income and tax credits computed in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The tax effect of the timing differences that result between taxable income and accounting income and are capable of reversal in one or more subsequent periods are recorded as a deferred tax asset or deferred tax liability. They are measured using substantially enacted tax rates and tax regulations as of the Balance Sheet date.

Deferred tax assets arising mainly on account of brought forward losses and unabsorbed depreciation under tax laws, are recogniRsed, only if there is virtual certainty of its realiRsation, supported by convincing evidence. Deferred tax assets on account of other timing differences are recogniRsed only to the extent there is a reasonable certainty of its realiRsation.

n) Cash and Bank Balances:

Cash and cash equivalents comprises Cash-in-hand, Current Accounts, Fixed Deposits with banks. Cash equivalents are short-term balances (with an original maturity of three months or less from the date of acquisition), highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value. Other Bank Balances are short-term balance (with original maturity is more than three months but less than twelve months). o) Earnings Per Share:

Basic earning per share is computed by dividing the profit/ (loss) after tax (including the post tax effect of extraordinary items, if any) by the weighted average number of equity share outstanding during the year. Diluted earning per share is computed by dividing the profit/ (loss) after tax (including the post tax effect of extraordinary items, if any) as adjusted for dividend, interest and other charges to expense or income (net of any attributable taxes) relating to the dilutive potential equity shares, by the weighted average number of equity shares which could have been issued on the conversion of all dilutive potential equity shares.

p) Employee Benefits:

Defined Contribution Plan:

Contributions payable to the recognised provident fund, which is a defined contribution scheme, are charged to the statement of profit and loss.

Defined Benefit Plan:

The Company has an obligation towards gratuity, a defined benefit retirement plan covering eligible employees. The plan provides for lump sum payment to vested employees at retirement, death while in employment or on termination of employment of an amount equivalent to 15 days salary payable for each completed year of service without any monetary limit. Vesting occurs upon completion of five years of service. Provision for gratuity has been made in the books as per actuarial valuation done as at the end of the year.

q) Segment Reporting:

The accounting policies adopted for segment reporting are in line with the accounting policies of the Company. Segment revenue, segment expenses, segment assets and segment liabilities have been identified to segments on the basis of their relationship to the operating activities of the segment. Inter-segment revenue is accounted on the basis of transactions which are primarily determined based on market / fair value factors. Revenue and expenses have been identified to segments on the basis of their relationship to the operating activities of the segment. Revenue, expenses, assets and liabilities which relate to the Company as a whole and are not allocable to segments on reasonable basis have been included under "unallocated revenue / expenses / assets / liabilities".

RESULTS OF OUR OPERATIONS

(Amount (Rs In Lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended 31st March, 2024 % of Total** For the year ended 31st March, 2023 % of Total** For the year ended 31st March, 2022 % of Total** INCOME Revenue from Operations 2,527.17 99.93% 2,214.71 96.45% 2,097.52 99.00% Other Income 1.79 0.07% 81.53 3.55% 21.15 1.00% Total Revenue (A) 2528.96 100.00% 2,296.24 100.00% 2,118.67 100.00% EXPENDITURE Cost of material consumed 1,439.94 56.94% 1,398.16 60.89% 1,411.92 66.64% Direct Expenses 286.91 11.34% 241.36 10.51% 225.41 10.64% Changes In Inventories Of Work In Progress, Finished Goods & (146.99) -5.81% (59.80) -2.60% (71.36) -3.37% Stock-In-Trade Employee benefits expense 335.39 13.26% 316.63 13.79% 287.36 13.56% Finance costs 64.74 2.56% 61.24 2.67% 47.32 2.23% Depreciation and amortiRsation expense 71.94 2.84% 71.16 3.10% 68.01 3.21% Other expenses 138.15 5.46% 131.52 5.73% 124.49 5.88% Total Expenses (B) 2190.08 86.60% 2,160.27 94.08% 2,093.15 98.80% Profit/(Loss) before Tax 338.88 13.40% 135.97 5.92% 25.52 1.20% Tax Expense/ (benefit) (a) Current Tax Expense 96.42 3.81% 33.95 1.48% 3.98 0.19% (b) Deferred Tax 2.05 0.08% 5.09 0.22% 13.75 0.65% (c) MAT Credit Entitlement - 0.00% - 0.00% (2.35) -0.11% Net tax expense / (benefit) 98.47 3.89% 39.04 1.70% 15.38 0.73% Profit/(Loss) for the year 240.41 9.51% 96.93 4.22% 10.14 0.48%

Components of our Profit and Loss Account

Income

Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other income.

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operation as a percentage of our total income was 99.93%, 96.45% and 99.00% for the Financial Years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 respectively.

( (Rs In Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Sale of Goods - Sale of Product and services 2,253.51 2,092.71 2,097.52 Sale of Services 273.66 122.00 - TOTAL 2,527.17 2,214.71 2,097.52

Other Income

Our Other Income consists of Interest Income, Duty Drawback, etc.

( (Rs In Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Interest on FD 1.34 0.81 2.33 Duty Drawback/RODTEP Received 0.28 0.66 - Provision for Gratuity Written Back - 0.96 - Foreign Exchange Rate Difference 0.17 - - Amount Written Back - 79.10 18.82 TOTAL 1.79 81.53 21.15

Expenditure

Our total expenditure primarily consists of Cost of Material Consumed, Direct Expenses, Employee benefit expenses, Finance costs, Depreciation & AmortiRsation Expenses and Other Expenses.

Direct Expenses

Our direct expenses comprise primarily of Manufacturing expenses including Labor Charges, Clearing and Forwarding Charges, Power, Fuel & Water Expenses, Consumable Stores, Freight & Cartage Inwards, Analysis & Testing Charges, Laboratories Expenses, Effluent Treatment Expenses, Repairs & Maintenance expenses.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Our employee benefits expense comprises of Salary and Allowances to Staff, Employers Contribution to PF & ESIC,

Gratuity expense, Directors Remuneration and Workmen & Staff Welfare expense.

Finance costs

Our Finance cost expenses comprises of Bank Charges, Interest on Borrowings, Interest on late payments of TDS & Income Tax.

Other Expenses

Other expenses primarily include Legal and Professional Charges, Security Service Charges, Registration charge, Travelling & Conveyance, Fees and Subscriptions, Miscellaneous expenses, Donation, GST Late Fees, Pollution fees, Amount Written off, Rates & Taxes, Housekeeping Expenses, Communication Expenses, Printing and Stationery, Vehicle running Expenses, Distribution Expenses, Commission on Sale Computer expenses, Office Expenses, Business Promotion expense, Freight & Cartage outwards, Foreign Exchange fluctuation expenses, Insurance Charges, Rent, Audit Fees.

( (Rs In Lakhs)

Particulars For the Year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Administration, selling & other expenses Legal and Professional Charges 11.15 11.23 10.23 Security Service Charges 25.98 23.35 21.20 Registration charges 1.68 1.89 2.49 Travelling & Conveyance 10.18 5.89 5.58 Fees and Subscription 9.58 7.01 5.34 Miscellaneous expenses 14.76 8.97 10.09 Donation 1.50 - 2.00 GST Late Fees - 0.01 0.14 Pollution fees - 2.70 - Amount Written off 10.11 - - Rates & Taxes 0.24 0.38 0.35 Housekeeping Expenses 1.94 1.41 1.78 Communication Expenses 4.45 4.08 3.98 Printing and Stationery 5.30 4.40 3.86 Vehicle running Expenses 4.66 4.63 2.51 Distribution Expenses 1.07 9.51 2.59 Commission on Sale 15.28 24.11 36.84 Computer expenses 1.60 2.20 3.68 Office Expenses 1.69 2.05 1.90 Business Promotion expense 3.01 5.60 1.09 Foreign Exchange fluctuation - 1.42 0.09 Insurance Charges - Vehicles 1.11 1.59 1.08 - Stocks & Building 3.31 2.66 1.97 - Others 0.29 0.37 0.31 Rent 4.26 4.06 3.39 Audit Fees 5.00 2.00 2.00 Total 138.15 131.52 124.49

Provision for Tax

The provision for current taxation is computed in accordance with relevant tax regulation. Deferred tax is recogniRsed on timing differences between the accounting and the taxable income for the year and quantified using the tax rates and laws enacted or subsequently enacted as on balance sheet date. Deferred tax assets are recogniRsed and carried forward to the extent that there is a virtual certainly that sufficient future taxable income will be available against which such deferred tax assets can be realiRsed in future.

Fiscal 2024 compared with fiscal 2023

Revenue from Operations

The Revenue from Operations of our company for fiscal year 2024 was 2,527.17 Lakhs against 2,214.71 Lakhs for Fiscal year 2023. An increase of 14.11% in revenue from operations. This increase was due This increase was due to increase in sale of goods and increase in commission income comprising under Sales of Services amounting to 273.66 Lakhs .

Other Income

The other income of our company for fiscal year 2024 was 1.79 Lakhs against 81.53 Lakhs for Fiscal year 2023. A decrease of 97.80% in other income. This decrease was due to there was no amount written back in this year which was there in fiscal 2023.

Total Income

The total income of our company for fiscal year 2024 was 2,528.96 Lakhs against 2,296.24 Lakhs total income for Fiscal year 2023. An increase of 10.13% in total income. This increase was due to increase in revenue from sale of goods and increase of commission income.

Expenditure

Cost of material consumed

In Fiscal year 2024, our Cost of material consumed were 1,439.94 Lakhs against 1,398.16 Lakhs in fiscal year 2023. An increase of 2.99%. This increase was due to increase in sales of goods under the revenue from operations.

Direct Expenses

In Fiscal year 2024, our direct expenses were 286.91 Lakhs against 241.36 Lakhs direct expenses in fiscal year 2023. An increase of 18.87%. This increase was due to increase in the cost of direct expenses like freight expenses, Power and fuel expenses, etc.

Changes In Inventories Of Work In Progress, Finished Goods & Stock-In-Trade

In Fiscal 2024, our Changes In Inventories Of Work In Progress, Finished Goods & Stock-In-Trade were (146.99) Lakhs against (59.80) Lakhs in fiscal 2023.

Employee Benefit Expenses

In Fiscal year 2024, our Company incurred for employee benefit expenses 335.39 Lakhs against 316.63 Lakhs expenses in fiscal year 2023. An increase of 5.92%. This increase was attributable to annual appraisal cycle of employees.

Finance Costs

The finance costs for the Fiscal year 2024 was 64.74 Lakhs while it was 61.24 Lakhs for Fiscal year 2023. An increase of 5.72% was primary due to increase in short term borrowings.

Other Expenses

In fiscal year 2024, our other expenses were 138.15 Lakhs and 131.52 Lakhs in fiscal year 2023. This increase of 5.04% was due to increase in travelling and conveyance expense amounting to 10.18.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the Fiscal year 2024 of 338.88 Lakhs against profit before tax of 135.97 Lakhs in Fiscal year 2023. An increase of 149.23%. This increase was primarily due to increase in Merchant Export of the goods of the Company and the other major reason is increase in Commission income which gives better margin.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Profit after tax for the Fiscal year 2024 was at 240.41 Lakhs against profit after tax of 96.93 Lakhs in fiscal year 2023. An increase of 148.02%. This increase was primarily due to increase in Merchant Export of the goods of the Company and the other major reason is increase in Commission income which gives better margin.

In covid-19 period as only the medicines related to covid treatment saw a hike, all other medicines demand slowed down due to lockdown and fear of people to go to physicians. There were only few medicines for covid and govt tender orders that we were complying and the manufacturing facilities were operating to avoid any kind of shortage in the market. Exports of major medicines were also banned by the government and due to which we could not manufacture and sell products which could give us better profit margins during that period. Further our revenues include a segment which is sell to Merchant Exporters which enhances our margins ranging from 5% to 20% than the other sales that we do and fiscal 2022 we sold to merchant exporters of Rs. 6.51 Cr, In fiscal 2023 Rs. 6.33 Cr and in Fiscal 2024 for 10.18 Cr. This was one reason due to which the profit margin has increased the other reason is the commissioning business that the Company has entered in Fiscal 2023 which gives us better margin evidencing that in fiscal 2023 revenue from commissioning was 1.22 Cr and in fiscal 2024 the revenue from commissioning was Rs. 273.66 Cr which gave us an enhancement in the profit margins in the fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal 2023 compared with fiscal 2022

Revenue from Operations

The Revenue from Operations of our company for fiscal year 2023 was 2,214.71 Lakhs against 2,097.52 Lakhs total income for Fiscal year 2022. An increase 5.59% in revenue from operations. This increase was due to addition of new streamline of revenue i.e., commission income comprising under Sales of Services amounting to 122 Lakhs .

Other Income

The other income of our company for fiscal year 2023 was 81.53 Lakhs against 21.15 Lakhs for Fiscal year 2022. An increase 285.48% in total income. This increase was due to amount written off of unspent liabilities worth 79.10 lakhs in FY 2023.

Total Income

The total income of our company for fiscal year 2023 was 2,296.24 Lakhs against 2,118.67 Lakhs total income for Fiscal year 2022. An increase 8.38% in total income. This increase was due to commission income and amount written off. Expenditure

Cost of material consumed

In Fiscal 2023, our Cost of material consumed were 1,398.16 Lakhs against 1,411.92 Lakhs in fiscal 2022. A decrease of

0.97%. This marginal decrease was due to price fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and packing materials.

Direct Expenses

In Fiscal 2023, our direct expenses were 241.36 Lakhs against 225.41 Lakhs direct expenses in fiscal 2022. An increase of 7.08%. This increase was due to increase in the cost of direct expenses like freight expenses, Power and fuel expenses, etc.

Changes In Inventories of Work In Progress, Finished Goods & Stock-In-Trade

In Fiscal 2023, our Changes in Inventories of Work in Progress, Finished Goods & Stock-In-Trade were (59.80) Lakhs against (71.36) Lakhs in fiscal 2022.

Employee Benefit Expenses

In Fiscal 2023, our Company incurred for employee benefit expenses 316.63 Lakhs against 287.36 Lakhs expenses in fiscal 2022. An increase of 10.19%. This increase was attributable to annual appraisal cycle of employees.

Finance Costs

The finance costs for the Fiscal 2023 was 61.24 Lakhs while it was 47.32 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022.An increase of 29.42% was due to increase in cost and sanctioned limits of working capital loans.

Other Expenses

In fiscal 2023, our other expenses were 131.52 Lakhs and 124.49 Lakhs in fiscal 2022. This increase of 5.65% was primarily due to increase in the business promotion expenses amounting to 5.60 Lakhs in fiscal year 2023.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the Fiscal 2023 of 135.97 Lakhs against profit before tax of 25.52 Lakhs in Fiscal 2022.An increase of 432.80%. This increase was primarily due to additional streamline of revenue i.e., commission income and increase in other income.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Profit after tax for the Fiscal 2023 was at 96.93 Lakhs against profit after tax of 10.14 Lakhs in fiscal 2022. An increase of 855.92%. This increase was in relation with the increase in profit before tax which increase primarily due to additional streamline of revenue i.e., commission income and increase in other income.

Cash Flows

(Amount (Rs In Lakhs)

For the year ended March 31, Particulars 2024 2023 2022 Net Cash flow from Operating Activities (368.85) (58.37) 3.74 Net Cash flow from Investing Activities (33.30) (28.13) (59.31) Net Cash flow from Financing Activities 401.41 93.69 18.28

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

1. For the year ended March 31, 2024, net cash used in operating activities was 368.85 Lakhs. This comprised of the profit before tax of 338.88 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for depreciation and amortiRsation expenses of

71.94 Lakhs and Finance cost of 64.74 Lakhs and Amount written off of 10.11 Lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was 489.12 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in trade receivables during the year of 603.29 Lakhs, increase in inventory of 0.36 lakhs, increase in loans and advances of 48.61 lakhs, decrease in other assets of 4.61 lakhs, decrease in trade payables of 191.90 Lakhs and increase in other current liabilities and provisions of 2.89 Lakhs. Cash used in Operations was 347.54 Lakhs which was reduced by Direct Tax paid for 21.31 Lakhs resulting into Net cash flow used in operating activities of 368.85 Lakhs.

2. In FY 2023, net cash used in for operating activities was 58.37 Lakhs. This comprised of the profit before tax of 135.97 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for depreciation and amortiRsation expenses of 71.16 Lakhs and Finance cost of 61.24 Lakhs and amount written back of 79.10. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was 189.15 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in trade receivables during the year of 452.28 Lakhs, increase in inventory of 141.72 lakhs, decrease in loans and advances of 59.30 lakhs, increase in other assets of 5.11 lakhs, and increase in trade payables 248.05 Lakhs and increase in other current liabilities and provisions of 49.03 Lakhs. Cash used in Operations was 53.58 Lakhs which was reduced by Direct Tax paid for 4.79 Lakhs resulting into Net cash flow used in operating activities of 58.37 Lakhs.

3. In FY 2022, net cash generated from operating activities was 3.74 Lakhs. This comprised of the profit before tax of 25.52 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for depreciation and amortiRsation expenses of 68.01 Lakhs and Finance cost of 47.32 Lakhs and amount written back of 18.82. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was 125.48 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for a decrease in trade receivables during the year of 128.37 Lakhs, increase in inventory of 206.09 lakhs, increase in loans and advances of 37.41 lakhs, increase in other assets of 1.37 lakhs and increase in trade payables 48.13 Lakhs and decrease in other current liabilities and provisions of 46.83 Lakhs. Cash Generated from Operations was 10.28 Lakhs which was reduced by Direct Tax paid for 6.54 Lakhs resulting into Net cash flow generated from operating activities of 3.74 Lakhs.

Cash Flows from Investment Activities

1. In FY 2024, net cash used in investing activities was 33.30 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment of 34.64 Lakhs, receipt of interest income of 1.34 lakhs.

2. In FY 2023, net cash used in investing activities was 28.13 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment of 28.94 Lakhs, receipt of interest income of 0.81 lakhs.

3. In FY 2022, net cash used in investing activities was 59.31 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment of 61.64 Lakhs, receipt of interest income of 2.33 lakhs.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

1. In FY 2024, net cash generated from financing activities was 401.41 Lakhs, which predominantly comprised of issuance of share of 60 lakhs, securities premium of 120 lakhs, proceeds in borrowings of 286.15 Lakhs adjusted with payment of finance cost of 67.74 Lakhs.

2. In FY 2023, net cash generated from financing activities was 93.69 Lakhs, which predominantly comprised of Increase in borrowings of 154.93 Lakhs, adjusted with payment of finance cost of 61.24 Lakhs.

3. In FY 2022, net cash generated from financing activities was 18.28 Lakhs, which predominantly comprised of increase in borrowings of 65.60 Lakhs, adjusted with payment of finance cost of 47.32 Lakhs.

OTHER MATTERS

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

Except COVID-19 or any such kind of pandemic and as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, there have been no other events or transactions to the best of our knowledge which may be described as "unusual" or "infrequent".

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing Operations

Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject to significant economic changes arising from the trends identified above in ‘Factors Affecting our Results of Operations and the uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page no. 27 of the Red Herring Prospectus. To our knowledge, except as we have described in the Red Herring Prospectus, there are no known factors which we expect to bring about significant economic changes.

3. Known trends or uncertainties that have/had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations

Apart from the risks as disclosed under Chapter titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page no. 27 in this Red Herring Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

4. Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues, in case of events such as future increase in labour or material costs or prices that will cause a material change are known

Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by demand/supply situation, both of the end products/services as well as the raw materials, government policies and other economic factors.

5. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or increased sales prices.

Increases in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business and also dependent on the price realiRsation on our products/services.

6. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operated.

Relevant Industry data as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Industry Overview" beginning on page no. 95 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

7. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segment.

Except as disclosed elsewhere in the Red Herring Prospectus, we have not announced and do not expect to announce in the near future any new products or business segments.

8. The extent to which business is seasonal.

Our Companys business is not seasonal in nature.

9. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers.

The percentage of contribution of our top ten customer vis-?-vis the total revenue from operations respectively as on period ended on March 31, 2024 and FY 2022-23, FY 2021-22 and FY 2020-21 is 68.67%, 62.00%, 66.45% and 55.82% respectively.

10. Competitive conditions:

We face competition from existing and potential competitors which is common for any business. We have, over a period, developed certain competitors who have been discussed in chapter titles "Our Business" beginning on page no. 101 of this Red Herring Prospectus.