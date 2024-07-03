Medicamen Organics Ltd Summary

Medicamen Organics Limited was formerly incorporated on March 15, 1995 as Panchdeep Pharmaceuticals Limited, as Public Limited Company dated March 15, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, the name of Company changed to Medicamen Organics Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 14, 1995 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at Delhi.Medicamen Organics are engaged in developing, manufacturing and distribution of broad range of pharmaceutical dosage including generic dosage in form of Tablets, Capsules, Oral Liquids, Ointments, Gel, Syrups, Suspension and Dry Powders for Government (including both State and Central Governments) and Private Institutions as contract manufacturer / third party manufacturer. The Company market product to private pharma companies in domestic as well as international markets through third party distributors or on loan license basis. Further, Company is strategically focusing on establishing a direct presence in international market for an instance in 2023, it directly exported the product in Burundi. These products are marketed across India as well as African, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and South East Asian Countries like Congo, Benin, Cameg, Togo, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Philippines, Myanmar, Mozambique, Togo, Burundi, Kyrgyzstan and Kenya by third-party distributor.In 1996, the Company started with trading of pharmaceuticals for supplies to various Government departments. During the period 2007, it started construction for own pharma unit at Ranipur, in Haridwar and received WHO/GMP Certificate for Unit I. In 2010, it got license for manufacturing of food supplements, like protein powders, vitamin tablets and syrups etc. In 2017, it formed a joint venture with Denish Company and gave them authority for worldwide export of Iron Products. The joint venture company, in turn, got 50% equity in the Company. Further, the Company reconstructed Unit-II for production of tablets, capsules, oral liquids, ointments and dry power, veterinary medicines, etc. and got first license for pharma in this unit.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 32,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.