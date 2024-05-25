TO THE MEMBERS OF

MEDICO INTERCONTINENTAL LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of MEDICO INTERCONTINENTAL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (hereinafter referred to as "SAs"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred to as "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition as per Ind AS 115 Refer to Note - 1 (Significant Accounting Policies) and Note - 1.10 (Revenue from operations) of the financial statements. Our audit procedures included the following: The Companys revenue is principally derived from sale of various medicine products. We evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the relevant controls with respect to revenue recognition including those relating to cut off at year end; In accordance with Ind AS 115, revenue from sale of goods is recognized when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and when there are no unfulfilled obligations. The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on terms of contract with the customer. We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"; Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable after deduction of any trade / volume discounts and taxes or duties collected. We performed substantive testing of revenue transactions, recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents which included goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer acknowledgments, as applicable; We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter since revenue is significant to the financial statements and is required to be recognized as per the requirements of applicable accounting framework. We tested manual journal entries posted to revenue to identify unusual items; We tested, on a sample basis, specific revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether the revenue has been recognized in the appropriate financial period. Based on the above stated procedures, no significant exceptions were noted in revenue recognition.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India (Indian GAAPs), including the Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: o Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. o Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances; Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. o Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. o Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. o Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure – B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: o The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 25 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements o The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. o There were no any amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. o The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. o a. The respective Managements of the company and its subsidiaries which are incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and brief belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from the borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or any such of subsidiaries to or in any other person or entity including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or any of such subsidiaries ("Ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries. b. The respective Management of the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of the knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company or any of subsidiaries from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whats the whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("Ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. c. Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations are under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

For, V. GOSWAMI & CO, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 0128769W)

Sd/-

Nilesh Purohit (Partner)

Mem. No.: 162541

UDIN : 24162541BKETTE6365

Date : 25/05/2024 Place : Ahmedabad

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the members of MEDICO INTERCONTINENTAL LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024).

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; (b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; and there were no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable property held in the name of company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year; (e) As explained to us, there are no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder; (ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and they have been properly dealt with in the books of account; (b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; and the quarterly returns or statements as required, filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company; (iii) During the year the company has made investments in Subsidiary Company as covered in registers maintained u/s 189 of the Companies Act, 2013: In respect of which (a) During the year, the company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity (A) the aggregate amount of such investment Balance Outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs.

4.20 Crores with respect Investment in Subsidiaries / Joint Ventures / Associates;

(B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; (b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest; (c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation; (d) There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loan granted to a body corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act; (e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties; (f) The Company has not been granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(c) Information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are dues of income tax or goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where the dispute is pending Year to which it pertains Amount (Rs. in lakhs) The Goods and Service Tax Act GST COMMISSIONER (APPEALS) 2020-21 9.44

(viii) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) (a) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any financial institution or banks or lender; (b) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority; (c) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; (d) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company; (e) As we informed that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; (f) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of equity shares during the current financial year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit; (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year and upto the date of this audit report, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties, are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business; (b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xv) In our opinion during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable; In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion, there is no cash loss in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act;

(b) In our opinion, there are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For, V. GOSWAMI & CO, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 0128769W)

Sd/-

Nilesh Purohit (Partner)

Mem. No.: 162541

UDIN : 24162541BKETTE6365

Date : 25/05/2024 Place : Ahmedabad

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of MEDICO INTERCONTINENTAL LIMITED as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys Internal Financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, V. GOSWAMI & CO, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 0128769W)

Sd/-

Nilesh Purohit (Partner) Mem. No.: 162541

UDIN : 24162541BKETTE6365

Date : 25/05/2024 Place : Ahmedabad