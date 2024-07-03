Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹55
Prev. Close₹52.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.59
Day's High₹55
Day's Low₹50
52 Week's High₹122
52 Week's Low₹39
Book Value₹37.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.75
P/E21.71
EPS2.43
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.1
24.3
4.4
3.09
Net Worth
36.1
34.3
7.65
6.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
41.02
46.93
0
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-12.59
0
-100
Raw materials
-35.78
-41.94
0
-0.13
As % of sales
87.22
89.37
0
49.48
Employee costs
-0.85
-0.98
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1.66
1.53
0
0
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.02
0
0
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.41
0
0
Working capital
-3.46
6.57
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.59
0
-100
Op profit growth
6.66
0
-100
EBIT growth
11.31
0
-100
Net profit growth
6.84
0
-100
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
71.36
76.23
74.26
69.74
81.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.36
76.23
74.26
69.74
81.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.51
0.31
0.18
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Samir Shah
Chairperson
Tanvi Shah
Director
Swati Vikramkumar Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Funeeta Sharma
Independent Director
Ankur Amiram Dave
Independent Director
Nikul Dipakbhai shah
Addtnl Independent Director
Priyank Lalitbhai Sancheti
Reports by Medico Intercontinental Ltd
Summary
Medico Intercontinental Limited (Formerly known as Intercontinental Leasing & Finance Company Limited) was incorporated on August 14, 1984 in Ahmedabad, India. The Company changed its name to Medico Intercontinental Limited in December, 2018. The Company is involved in trading of pharmaceutical products.The Company is also providing a platform to all research based bio-pharmaceutical companies reaching their novel and innovative therapies to every part of the globe. From helping people obtain their medications to using cutting-edge scientific technology to discover new treatments, Medicos entrepreneurial spirit, teamwork-oriented culture and commitment to rare diseases create a unique platform for transforming patient outcomes. The Companys commitment to changing the course of human health through bold pursuits in science, life-enhancing therapies and a promise to always put patients first across the continents.
The Medico Intercontinental Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medico Intercontinental Ltd is ₹52.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Medico Intercontinental Ltd is 21.71 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medico Intercontinental Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medico Intercontinental Ltd is ₹39 and ₹122 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Medico Intercontinental Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.67%, 3 Years at 8.41%, 1 Year at -43.40%, 6 Month at 8.32%, 3 Month at -0.30% and 1 Month at -7.67%.
