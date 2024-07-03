iifl-logo-icon 1
Medico Intercontinental Ltd Share Price

52.75
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open55
  • Day's High55
  • 52 Wk High122
  • Prev. Close52.75
  • Day's Low50
  • 52 Wk Low 39
  • Turnover (lac)5.59
  • P/E21.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.58
  • EPS2.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.75
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Medico Intercontinental Ltd KEY RATIOS

Medico Intercontinental Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Medico Intercontinental Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Medico Intercontinental Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.07%

Non-Promoter- 44.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Medico Intercontinental Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.1

24.3

4.4

3.09

Net Worth

36.1

34.3

7.65

6.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

41.02

46.93

0

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-12.59

0

-100

Raw materials

-35.78

-41.94

0

-0.13

As % of sales

87.22

89.37

0

49.48

Employee costs

-0.85

-0.98

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

1.66

1.53

0

0

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.02

0

0

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.41

0

0

Working capital

-3.46

6.57

0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.59

0

-100

Op profit growth

6.66

0

-100

EBIT growth

11.31

0

-100

Net profit growth

6.84

0

-100

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

71.36

76.23

74.26

69.74

81.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.36

76.23

74.26

69.74

81.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.51

0.31

0.18

0.05

Medico Intercontinental Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Medico Intercontinental Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Samir Shah

Chairperson

Tanvi Shah

Director

Swati Vikramkumar Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Funeeta Sharma

Independent Director

Ankur Amiram Dave

Independent Director

Nikul Dipakbhai shah

Addtnl Independent Director

Priyank Lalitbhai Sancheti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Medico Intercontinental Ltd

Summary

Medico Intercontinental Limited (Formerly known as Intercontinental Leasing & Finance Company Limited) was incorporated on August 14, 1984 in Ahmedabad, India. The Company changed its name to Medico Intercontinental Limited in December, 2018. The Company is involved in trading of pharmaceutical products.The Company is also providing a platform to all research based bio-pharmaceutical companies reaching their novel and innovative therapies to every part of the globe. From helping people obtain their medications to using cutting-edge scientific technology to discover new treatments, Medicos entrepreneurial spirit, teamwork-oriented culture and commitment to rare diseases create a unique platform for transforming patient outcomes. The Companys commitment to changing the course of human health through bold pursuits in science, life-enhancing therapies and a promise to always put patients first across the continents.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Medico Intercontinental Ltd share price today?

The Medico Intercontinental Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Medico Intercontinental Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medico Intercontinental Ltd is ₹52.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Medico Intercontinental Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Medico Intercontinental Ltd is 21.71 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Medico Intercontinental Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medico Intercontinental Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medico Intercontinental Ltd is ₹39 and ₹122 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Medico Intercontinental Ltd?

Medico Intercontinental Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.67%, 3 Years at 8.41%, 1 Year at -43.40%, 6 Month at 8.32%, 3 Month at -0.30% and 1 Month at -7.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Medico Intercontinental Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Medico Intercontinental Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.92 %

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

