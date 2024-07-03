Medico Intercontinental Ltd Summary

Medico Intercontinental Limited (Formerly known as Intercontinental Leasing & Finance Company Limited) was incorporated on August 14, 1984 in Ahmedabad, India. The Company changed its name to Medico Intercontinental Limited in December, 2018. The Company is involved in trading of pharmaceutical products.The Company is also providing a platform to all research based bio-pharmaceutical companies reaching their novel and innovative therapies to every part of the globe. From helping people obtain their medications to using cutting-edge scientific technology to discover new treatments, Medicos entrepreneurial spirit, teamwork-oriented culture and commitment to rare diseases create a unique platform for transforming patient outcomes. The Companys commitment to changing the course of human health through bold pursuits in science, life-enhancing therapies and a promise to always put patients first across the continents.