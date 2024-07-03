iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Medico Intercontinental Ltd Company Summary

49
(3.92%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:03:00 AM

Medico Intercontinental Ltd Summary

Medico Intercontinental Limited (Formerly known as Intercontinental Leasing & Finance Company Limited) was incorporated on August 14, 1984 in Ahmedabad, India. The Company changed its name to Medico Intercontinental Limited in December, 2018. The Company is involved in trading of pharmaceutical products.The Company is also providing a platform to all research based bio-pharmaceutical companies reaching their novel and innovative therapies to every part of the globe. From helping people obtain their medications to using cutting-edge scientific technology to discover new treatments, Medicos entrepreneurial spirit, teamwork-oriented culture and commitment to rare diseases create a unique platform for transforming patient outcomes. The Companys commitment to changing the course of human health through bold pursuits in science, life-enhancing therapies and a promise to always put patients first across the continents.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.