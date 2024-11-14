Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Medico Intercontinental Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 14, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. V Goswami & Co, Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, please find enclosed Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 as Annexure 1 and same is also available on the website of the Company viz. www.medicointercontinental.com. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 01:50 PM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 28 Sep 2024

Disclosure in compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Medico Intercontinental Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other business items as per agenda circulated. Outcome of Board meeting held on 13.08.2024 and Compliances of Regulation 30, 33 and 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

Medico Intercontinental Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 any other business items as per the agenda circulated. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 25, 2024, based on the recommendations of Audit Committee, inter alia, considered and approved agenda as per the attached pdf. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Medico Intercontinental Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday 7th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Notice of Postal Ballot and any other business items as per agenda circulated. The Board Meeting to be held on 07/05/2024 has been revised to 10/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 07/05/2024 has been revised to 10/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024) Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended, read together with the circulars and notification issued thereunder (Listing Regulations) and in continuation of our intimation dated 30th April, 2024 and revised intimation dated 6th May, 2024, The Board, at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, May 10, 2024, based on the recommendations of Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee, inter alia, considered and approved the business as mentioned in the attached file and approved the notice of postal ballot Board of Directors approved Notice of Postal Ballot in their meeting held today 10th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., April 09, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved investing Company funds by way of infusing initial capital of Rs. 50,000/- i.e., holds 50% stake in proposed partnership firm having the same business segment i.e., pharmaceutical segment. Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliances of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024