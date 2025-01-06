Medico Intercontinental Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1.66
1.53
0
0
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.02
0
0
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.41
0
0
Working capital
-3.46
6.57
0.12
Other operating items
Operating
-2.32
7.66
0.12
Capital expenditure
0.19
0.15
0
Free cash flow
-2.13
7.81
0.12
Equity raised
3.79
0.76
0.02
Investing
0.78
3.57
0
Financing
0.19
8.79
0.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.62
20.93
0.39
