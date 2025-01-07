Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
41.02
46.93
0
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-12.59
0
-100
Raw materials
-35.78
-41.94
0
-0.13
As % of sales
87.22
89.37
0
49.48
Employee costs
-0.85
-0.98
0
0
As % of sales
2.09
2.1
0
2.2
Other costs
-2.04
-1.81
0
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.98
3.85
0
47.8
Operating profit
2.33
2.19
0
0
OPM
5.69
4.66
0
0.5
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.02
0
0
Interest expense
-0.77
-0.65
0
0
Other income
0.16
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
1.66
1.53
0
0
Taxes
-0.46
-0.41
0
0
Tax rate
-28.01
-27.19
0
99.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.19
1.11
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.19
1.11
0
0
yoy growth (%)
6.84
0
-100
NPM
2.91
2.38
0
1
