Medico Intercontinental Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53
(1.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Medico Intercontinental Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

41.02

46.93

0

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-12.59

0

-100

Raw materials

-35.78

-41.94

0

-0.13

As % of sales

87.22

89.37

0

49.48

Employee costs

-0.85

-0.98

0

0

As % of sales

2.09

2.1

0

2.2

Other costs

-2.04

-1.81

0

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.98

3.85

0

47.8

Operating profit

2.33

2.19

0

0

OPM

5.69

4.66

0

0.5

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.02

0

0

Interest expense

-0.77

-0.65

0

0

Other income

0.16

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

1.66

1.53

0

0

Taxes

-0.46

-0.41

0

0

Tax rate

-28.01

-27.19

0

99.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.19

1.11

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.19

1.11

0

0

yoy growth (%)

6.84

0

-100

NPM

2.91

2.38

0

1

