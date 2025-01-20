Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.91
Op profit growth
9.65
EBIT growth
11.98
Net profit growth
9.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.84
5.3
EBIT margin
6.89
5.24
Net profit margin
3.69
2.87
RoCE
24.71
RoNW
8.1
RoA
3.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.93
7.25
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
7.5
6.93
Book value per share
29.36
19.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.23
2.14
P/CEPS
3.41
2.24
P/B
0.87
0.79
EV/EBIDTA
3.46
4.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-27.06
-26.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
106.63
Inventory days
46.55
Creditor days
-68.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.75
-3.92
Net debt / equity
0.92
2.02
Net debt / op. profit
1.84
2.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.61
-84.59
Employee costs
-3.11
-3.92
Other costs
-7.42
-6.16
