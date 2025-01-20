iifl-logo-icon 1
Medico Intercontinental Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.91

Op profit growth

9.65

EBIT growth

11.98

Net profit growth

9.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.84

5.3

EBIT margin

6.89

5.24

Net profit margin

3.69

2.87

RoCE

24.71

RoNW

8.1

RoA

3.3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.93

7.25

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

7.5

6.93

Book value per share

29.36

19.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.23

2.14

P/CEPS

3.41

2.24

P/B

0.87

0.79

EV/EBIDTA

3.46

4.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-27.06

-26.39

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

106.63

Inventory days

46.55

Creditor days

-68.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.75

-3.92

Net debt / equity

0.92

2.02

Net debt / op. profit

1.84

2.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.61

-84.59

Employee costs

-3.11

-3.92

Other costs

-7.42

-6.16

QUICKLINKS FOR Medico Intercontinental Ltd

