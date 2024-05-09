<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT </dhhead>

To the Members of MEDICO REMEDIES LIMITED,

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Medico Remedies Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the cash flows statement and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report :

Key audit Matter 1- Accuracy of measurement of capital expenditure in light of substantial capital expenditure incurred

The company has incurred capital expenditure towards purchase / construction of tangible fixed assets amounting to Rs. 240.83/- lakhs during the financial year.

Considering that this amount is substantial and errors in measurement can lead to material impact on carrying amount of tangible fixed assets as well as profit for the year we have considered this as a key audit matter.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Obtained an understanding of management’s process and evaluated design and tested operating effectiveness of controls around measurement of capital expenditure

We undertook substantive audit procedures to test whether any revenue expenditure is classified as capital expenditure or capital expenditure is classified as revenue expenditure.

We tested the adherence to IND-AS 16 "Property, Plant & Equipment" and IND-AS 23 "Borrowing Costs" to verify accuracy of measurement of expenditure and adequacy of disclosures made.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in the equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of

Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors’ report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs

3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the

Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian

Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st

March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv.

a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanation given to us, we report that the feature of audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

Also the feature of audit trail was enabled from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024.

UDIN: 24164370BKDGJK3350

For V J Shah & Co Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 109823W

Chintan V Shah Partner

Membership No.164370

Place: Mumbai Date: 09.05.2024

Annexure "A" Auditors’ Report

Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of the Independent Auditor’s Report on the Accounts of MEDICO REMEDIES LIMITED (‘the company’) for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

I) In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets on the basis of available information.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings are initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II) In respect of Inventories:

(a) As explained to us the inventory has been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of accounts other than those set out below:

Name of the Bank Nature of CA offered as security Quarter Ended Amount as per books Amount disclosed as statements Difference Reason for difference Kotak Mahindra Bank Jun-23 27,59,41,665 28,14,39,197 -54,97,532 Kotak Mahindra Bank Refer Note below Sep-23 29,38,66,179 29,17,55,574 21,10,605 Variations are attributable to submission of statements to bank pending closure of quarterly accounting entries.Kotak Mahindra Bank Dec-23 32,42,68,151 33,03,07,985 -60,39,834 Kotak Mahindra Bank Mar-24 35,30,64,645 35,39,28,386 -8,63,741

Note on Nature of Current Asset offered as security

Secured by charge on all existing and future current assets and movable fixed assets, mortgage over factory land & building and personal guarantee of directors and promoters. Charge on Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal is not reflected correctly, updation of the same is ongoing and will be done at the time of renewal of limit with bank.

III) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and record by us, A. The Company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates to which it has granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the order is not applicable. B. The company has only granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees as specified below:

Aggregate amount granted during the year Amounts (Rs. In Lacs) Staff Loans 15.93 Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date Staff Loans 19.60

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and record by us, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as referred to a(b) above, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and record by us, In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the company, there is no predefined schedule for repayment of loans.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and record by us, there is no amount overdue of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the company.

e. No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the company that have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

IV) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section

185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with.

V) The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of section 73 to 76 and any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regards to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

VI) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained as per the documentary evidence provided by the management. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

VII) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company was generally regular in depositing dues in respect of Employees Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Fund, Income Tax (including TDS), GST and other statutory dues with the appropriate authority during the year.

(b) According to records examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, there are no undisputed amounts due in respect of income tax (including TDS), GST, Employees Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Fund and other statutory dues at the end of the year, except as mentioned below:

(i) Demand under TDS as per Traces website is reflected as Rs. 4,17,440/-, the company is in process of identifying the reason for such demand and accordingly will resolve the same.

(ii) Demand along with accrued interest under Income Tax as per IT Website is erroneously reflected as Rs.20,01,752/- for AY 2010-11and Rs.377/- for AY 2017-18, as per information and explanation given to us and based on our audit procedures, the client has opted for Vivad se Vishwas Scheme for AY 2010-11 and no demand is yet to paid. The said issue is conveyed to the Income Tax Officer and accordingly the process to remove the same from online portal is ongoing.

(iii) There is Outstanding demand on Income Tax website for Rs.5,730/- pertaining to AY 2023-24.

VIII) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

IX) In respect of loans:

(a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any bank, financial institution and Debentures holders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. (c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no term loans raised during the year hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company, prima facie, during the year did not use any funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and therefore reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and therefore reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

X) The company has not raised money by the way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), nor has the company made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares therefore reporting under clause (x) of the said order is not applicable.

XI) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

XII) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company, therefore reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the said order is not applicable.

XIII) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company complies with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

XV) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

XVI) According to the information and explanations given to us, company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, therefore reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial period and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII) There has been no resignation of statutory auditor of the Company during the period.

XIX) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

XX) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of Sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (XX) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

UDIN: 24164370BKDGJK3350

For V J Shah & Co Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 109823W

Chintan V Shah Partner

Membership No.164370 Place: Mumbai Date: 09.05.2024

Annexure "B" Auditors’ Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Medico Remedies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

UDIN: 24164370BKDGJK3350

For V J Shah & Co Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 109823W

Chintan V Shah Partner

Membership No.164370

Place: Mumbai Date: 09.05.2024