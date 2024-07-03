SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹57.4
Prev. Close₹56.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.41
Day's High₹57.9
Day's Low₹56.2
52 Week's High₹92
52 Week's Low₹34.8
Book Value₹6.69
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)472.43
P/E60.19
EPS0.93
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.6
16.6
16.6
4.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.77
27.25
19.98
28.31
Net Worth
52.37
43.85
36.58
32.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
122.38
88.63
97.68
61.02
yoy growth (%)
38.07
-9.26
60.07
12.14
Raw materials
-92.18
-67.18
-79.51
-43.49
As % of sales
75.32
75.79
81.39
71.27
Employee costs
-4.5
-3.82
-3.32
-3.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.68
2.21
2.17
1.87
Depreciation
-1.65
-1.66
-1.51
-1
Tax paid
-1.09
-0.58
-0.6
-0.65
Working capital
4.23
0.44
-0.99
0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.07
-9.26
60.07
12.14
Op profit growth
84.04
2.82
-20.63
-13.15
EBIT growth
40.72
3.84
-6.98
2.24
Net profit growth
58.96
3.83
28.67
-25.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Haresh Mehta
Managing Director
Harshit Mehta
Director
Rita Mehta
Whole-time Director
Rishit Mehta
Independent Director
Deepak Vekaria
Independent Director
Ramesh Rughani
Independent Director
Bharat Rathod
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinesh Modi
Independent Director
Deepesh Shah
Independent Director
Anuj Mody
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Medico Remedies Ltd
Summary
Medico Remedies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Medico Remedies Private Limited on March 18, 1994. The status was changed to a Public Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Medico Remedies Limited on March 6, 2017. Medico Remedies is a pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing company with manufacturing and marketing capabilities in formulation with focus on anti-infective, Beta-Lactums, cephalosporins, antimalarial, antiretroviral, anti-ulcer drugs and antacids, vitamins, haematinics and other supplements. Further in addition to above, the Company also has manufacturing and marketing capabilities in other drugs such as NSAIDS, Antihistaminic, Antidiabetics, Cardio Vascular Drugs, Diuretics, Anti-Epileptics, combination drug kits, syrups and cream & gel for various therapeutic segments.The Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for its management system for the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It also obtained a WHO-GMP accreditation for the manufacture of its products from the World Health Organisation and has also been certified by Government Recognised Star Exports, Pharmacy and Poison Board, NAFDAC and National Drug Authority, Uganda.The Company began its operations in 1994 with manufacturing and servicing of diuretics, anti-malarials, NSAIDS tablets, anti-reterovirals, anti-ulcer drugs and anti-acids tablets. Over the years the company has expanded its scale and scope of operations and currently the Company
Read More
The Medico Remedies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medico Remedies Ltd is ₹472.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Medico Remedies Ltd is 60.19 and 8.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medico Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medico Remedies Ltd is ₹34.8 and ₹92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Medico Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 32.32%, 1 Year at -34.24%, 6 Month at 42.72%, 3 Month at 10.01% and 1 Month at 20.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.