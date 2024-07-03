Summary

Medico Remedies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Medico Remedies Private Limited on March 18, 1994. The status was changed to a Public Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Medico Remedies Limited on March 6, 2017. Medico Remedies is a pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing company with manufacturing and marketing capabilities in formulation with focus on anti-infective, Beta-Lactums, cephalosporins, antimalarial, antiretroviral, anti-ulcer drugs and antacids, vitamins, haematinics and other supplements. Further in addition to above, the Company also has manufacturing and marketing capabilities in other drugs such as NSAIDS, Antihistaminic, Antidiabetics, Cardio Vascular Drugs, Diuretics, Anti-Epileptics, combination drug kits, syrups and cream & gel for various therapeutic segments.The Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for its management system for the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It also obtained a WHO-GMP accreditation for the manufacture of its products from the World Health Organisation and has also been certified by Government Recognised Star Exports, Pharmacy and Poison Board, NAFDAC and National Drug Authority, Uganda.The Company began its operations in 1994 with manufacturing and servicing of diuretics, anti-malarials, NSAIDS tablets, anti-reterovirals, anti-ulcer drugs and anti-acids tablets. Over the years the company has expanded its scale and scope of operations and currently the Company

