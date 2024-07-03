iifl-logo-icon 1
Medico Remedies Ltd Share Price

56.93
(1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.4
  • Day's High57.9
  • 52 Wk High92
  • Prev. Close56.06
  • Day's Low56.2
  • 52 Wk Low 34.8
  • Turnover (lac)59.41
  • P/E60.19
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value6.69
  • EPS0.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)472.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Medico Remedies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

57.4

Prev. Close

56.06

Turnover(Lac.)

59.41

Day's High

57.9

Day's Low

56.2

52 Week's High

92

52 Week's Low

34.8

Book Value

6.69

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

472.43

P/E

60.19

EPS

0.93

Divi. Yield

0

Medico Remedies Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Medico Remedies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Medico Remedies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.33%

Non-Promoter- 1.19%

Institutions: 1.19%

Non-Institutions: 25.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Medico Remedies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.6

16.6

16.6

4.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.77

27.25

19.98

28.31

Net Worth

52.37

43.85

36.58

32.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

122.38

88.63

97.68

61.02

yoy growth (%)

38.07

-9.26

60.07

12.14

Raw materials

-92.18

-67.18

-79.51

-43.49

As % of sales

75.32

75.79

81.39

71.27

Employee costs

-4.5

-3.82

-3.32

-3.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.68

2.21

2.17

1.87

Depreciation

-1.65

-1.66

-1.51

-1

Tax paid

-1.09

-0.58

-0.6

-0.65

Working capital

4.23

0.44

-0.99

0.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.07

-9.26

60.07

12.14

Op profit growth

84.04

2.82

-20.63

-13.15

EBIT growth

40.72

3.84

-6.98

2.24

Net profit growth

58.96

3.83

28.67

-25.05

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Medico Remedies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Medico Remedies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Haresh Mehta

Managing Director

Harshit Mehta

Director

Rita Mehta

Whole-time Director

Rishit Mehta

Independent Director

Deepak Vekaria

Independent Director

Ramesh Rughani

Independent Director

Bharat Rathod

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinesh Modi

Independent Director

Deepesh Shah

Independent Director

Anuj Mody

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Medico Remedies Ltd

Summary

Medico Remedies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Medico Remedies Private Limited on March 18, 1994. The status was changed to a Public Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Medico Remedies Limited on March 6, 2017. Medico Remedies is a pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing company with manufacturing and marketing capabilities in formulation with focus on anti-infective, Beta-Lactums, cephalosporins, antimalarial, antiretroviral, anti-ulcer drugs and antacids, vitamins, haematinics and other supplements. Further in addition to above, the Company also has manufacturing and marketing capabilities in other drugs such as NSAIDS, Antihistaminic, Antidiabetics, Cardio Vascular Drugs, Diuretics, Anti-Epileptics, combination drug kits, syrups and cream & gel for various therapeutic segments.The Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for its management system for the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It also obtained a WHO-GMP accreditation for the manufacture of its products from the World Health Organisation and has also been certified by Government Recognised Star Exports, Pharmacy and Poison Board, NAFDAC and National Drug Authority, Uganda.The Company began its operations in 1994 with manufacturing and servicing of diuretics, anti-malarials, NSAIDS tablets, anti-reterovirals, anti-ulcer drugs and anti-acids tablets. Over the years the company has expanded its scale and scope of operations and currently the Company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Medico Remedies Ltd share price today?

The Medico Remedies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Medico Remedies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medico Remedies Ltd is ₹472.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Medico Remedies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Medico Remedies Ltd is 60.19 and 8.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Medico Remedies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medico Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medico Remedies Ltd is ₹34.8 and ₹92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Medico Remedies Ltd?

Medico Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 32.32%, 1 Year at -34.24%, 6 Month at 42.72%, 3 Month at 10.01% and 1 Month at 20.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Medico Remedies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Medico Remedies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.34 %
Institutions - 1.19 %
Public - 25.47 %

