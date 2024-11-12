iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Medico Remedies Ltd Board Meeting

62.11
(0.21%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Medico Remedies CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held today
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Medico Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon Outcome of Board Meeting held today Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Medico Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Financial Results for Quarter ended June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202430 Apr 2024
Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held today ie. 9th May, 2024 has, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 March, 2024 and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Boards Report and its annexures, Management Discussion Analysis (MDA) and Corporate Governance Report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Please find attached Audited Standalone Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Medico Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held today i.e. 12 February, 2024 has, inter alia considered and approved the Quarterly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31* December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (enclosed) Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Medico Remedies: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Medico Remedies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.