|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held today
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Medico Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon Outcome of Board Meeting held today Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Medico Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Financial Results for Quarter ended June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held today ie. 9th May, 2024 has, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 March, 2024 and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Boards Report and its annexures, Management Discussion Analysis (MDA) and Corporate Governance Report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Please find attached Audited Standalone Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Medico Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held today i.e. 12 February, 2024 has, inter alia considered and approved the Quarterly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31* December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (enclosed) Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
