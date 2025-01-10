Medico Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.6
16.6
16.6
4.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.77
27.25
19.98
28.31
Net Worth
52.37
43.85
36.58
32.46
Minority Interest
Debt
8.05
9.77
12.6
15.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0.19
0.07
0.16
Total Liabilities
60.62
53.81
49.25
47.67
Fixed Assets
21.49
21.9
18.03
15.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.57
1.27
0
1.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.01
0.25
0
Networking Capital
37.31
29.71
28.61
28.36
Inventories
16.34
19.7
18.11
14.55
Inventory Days
43.39
Sundry Debtors
49.63
36.09
30.39
27.42
Debtor Days
81.77
Other Current Assets
6.98
7.58
8.34
14.34
Sundry Creditors
-31.59
-30.99
-27.1
-25.38
Creditor Days
75.69
Other Current Liabilities
-4.05
-2.67
-1.13
-2.57
Cash
0.18
0.91
2.34
2.83
Total Assets
60.61
53.8
49.23
47.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.