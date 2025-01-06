iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Medico Remedies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

56.99
(1.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Medico Remedies Ltd

Medico Remedies FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.68

2.21

2.17

1.87

Depreciation

-1.65

-1.66

-1.51

-1

Tax paid

-1.09

-0.58

-0.6

-0.65

Working capital

4.23

0.44

-0.99

0.33

Other operating items

Operating

5.16

0.41

-0.93

0.54

Capital expenditure

4.51

1.93

7.06

0.79

Free cash flow

9.67

2.34

6.12

1.34

Equity raised

51.43

48.17

45.03

35.41

Investing

1.02

0

-0.09

-0.05

Financing

2.84

5.11

5.03

12.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

64.97

55.63

56.1

48.78

Medico Remedies : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Medico Remedies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.