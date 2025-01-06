Medico Remedies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.68
2.21
2.17
1.87
Depreciation
-1.65
-1.66
-1.51
-1
Tax paid
-1.09
-0.58
-0.6
-0.65
Working capital
4.23
0.44
-0.99
0.33
Other operating items
Operating
5.16
0.41
-0.93
0.54
Capital expenditure
4.51
1.93
7.06
0.79
Free cash flow
9.67
2.34
6.12
1.34
Equity raised
51.43
48.17
45.03
35.41
Investing
1.02
0
-0.09
-0.05
Financing
2.84
5.11
5.03
12.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
64.97
55.63
56.1
48.78
