Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
122.38
88.63
97.68
61.02
yoy growth (%)
38.07
-9.26
60.07
12.14
Raw materials
-92.18
-67.18
-79.51
-43.49
As % of sales
75.32
75.79
81.39
71.27
Employee costs
-4.5
-3.82
-3.32
-3.89
As % of sales
3.67
4.31
3.4
6.38
Other costs
-20.47
-14.78
-12.08
-10.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.72
16.68
12.36
16.63
Operating profit
5.22
2.84
2.76
3.48
OPM
4.27
3.2
2.82
5.7
Depreciation
-1.65
-1.66
-1.51
-1
Interest expense
-0.92
-1.05
-0.97
-1.51
Other income
1.03
2.09
1.9
0.91
Profit before tax
3.68
2.21
2.17
1.87
Taxes
-1.09
-0.58
-0.6
-0.65
Tax rate
-29.68
-26.4
-27.81
-34.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.59
1.63
1.57
1.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.59
1.63
1.57
1.22
yoy growth (%)
58.96
3.83
28.67
-25.05
NPM
2.11
1.83
1.6
1.99
