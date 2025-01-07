iifl-logo-icon 1
Medico Remedies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

57.26
(0.47%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

122.38

88.63

97.68

61.02

yoy growth (%)

38.07

-9.26

60.07

12.14

Raw materials

-92.18

-67.18

-79.51

-43.49

As % of sales

75.32

75.79

81.39

71.27

Employee costs

-4.5

-3.82

-3.32

-3.89

As % of sales

3.67

4.31

3.4

6.38

Other costs

-20.47

-14.78

-12.08

-10.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.72

16.68

12.36

16.63

Operating profit

5.22

2.84

2.76

3.48

OPM

4.27

3.2

2.82

5.7

Depreciation

-1.65

-1.66

-1.51

-1

Interest expense

-0.92

-1.05

-0.97

-1.51

Other income

1.03

2.09

1.9

0.91

Profit before tax

3.68

2.21

2.17

1.87

Taxes

-1.09

-0.58

-0.6

-0.65

Tax rate

-29.68

-26.4

-27.81

-34.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.59

1.63

1.57

1.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.59

1.63

1.57

1.22

yoy growth (%)

58.96

3.83

28.67

-25.05

NPM

2.11

1.83

1.6

1.99

