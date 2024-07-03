Medico Remedies Ltd Summary

Medico Remedies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Medico Remedies Private Limited on March 18, 1994. The status was changed to a Public Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Medico Remedies Limited on March 6, 2017. Medico Remedies is a pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing company with manufacturing and marketing capabilities in formulation with focus on anti-infective, Beta-Lactums, cephalosporins, antimalarial, antiretroviral, anti-ulcer drugs and antacids, vitamins, haematinics and other supplements. Further in addition to above, the Company also has manufacturing and marketing capabilities in other drugs such as NSAIDS, Antihistaminic, Antidiabetics, Cardio Vascular Drugs, Diuretics, Anti-Epileptics, combination drug kits, syrups and cream & gel for various therapeutic segments.The Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for its management system for the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It also obtained a WHO-GMP accreditation for the manufacture of its products from the World Health Organisation and has also been certified by Government Recognised Star Exports, Pharmacy and Poison Board, NAFDAC and National Drug Authority, Uganda.The Company began its operations in 1994 with manufacturing and servicing of diuretics, anti-malarials, NSAIDS tablets, anti-reterovirals, anti-ulcer drugs and anti-acids tablets. Over the years the company has expanded its scale and scope of operations and currently the Company is engaged in manufacture of formulations for various medicines. As part of this expansion, in year 1999 & 2002, Company has a manufacturing facility for the manufacture of its products located in the State of Maharashtra at Palghar.. The plant is divided into two units, i.e. general formulations unit and beta-lactam unit; the beta lactam unit is further divided into two segments -Penicillin and Cephalosporins.The Company has built a strong relationship with its customers for drug formulations. The clients include Indian as well as foreign pharmaceutical companies like Anphar Limited, Saad Medical, Manfes Pharmaceuticals & Chemical Industries, Award Global Company Limited, Directorate of Health Services (DHS, Maharashtra) to name a few. The Company also earns revenue from the sale of licenses such as FMS license, FPS license and MESI license.In 2018-19, the Company purchased adjoining manufacturing unit with existing factory at Palghar. In January 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 10,99,200 Equity Shares by raising equity capital amounting to Rs 10.99 Crores.