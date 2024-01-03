Meenakshi Steel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.99
1.99
1.99
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
144.14
145.61
148.43
148.16
Net Worth
146.13
147.6
150.42
150.15
Minority Interest
Debt
186
155
170
123
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
332.13
302.6
320.42
273.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
95.53
101.63
101.03
105.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.1
1.1
21.92
-8.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.17
2.04
22.9
12.5
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.07
-0.94
-0.98
-21.43
Cash
0.14
8.33
0.53
1.42
Total Assets
96.77
111.06
123.48
97.51
