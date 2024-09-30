a) Directors Report on the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31.03.2024 has been approved b) 39th Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday, 30th day of September, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at J-189, Basement, J Block, Saket, New Delhi 110 017 and Notice convening 39th Annual General Meeting was approved. c) The Register of Members will remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th day of September, 2024 for the purpose of 39th AGM. The cut-off date shall be 23rd September, 2024 and E-voting will commence on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 9.00 am and ends on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 at 5.00 pm. d) M/s Girish Murarka & Co., Practicing Company Secretary has been appointed as Scruitinser for Voting Results of 39th AGM Please take the above information on record. We submit herewith the proceeding of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024. Kindly take it on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)