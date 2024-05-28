To the Members of

MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED.

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income , the statement of changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and Notes to the standalone financial statement including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as " the standalone financial statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Company Act 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income , its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have not found any higher risk at audit planning stage, challenges in forming an opinion on financial statements, related party transaction and other complex transaction.

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deRsciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

A As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Satya Prakash Garg & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm No. 017544N

CA Satya Prakash Garg

Partner Membership No. 083816

Place : Noida PEER REVIEWED

Dated : 28/05/2024

UDIN: 24083816BKEYQO7806

Annexure- A to the Independent Auditors’ Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date. We report that: (i).(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.in our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. The discrepancies reported on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in investment are held in the name of the company (ii) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(iii). According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company has not granted any interest-bearing Unsecured loan repayable on demand, to Subsidiary companies, Limited liability Partnership or other parties and in our opinion the terms and conditions of loans are not detrimental to the interest of the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has given any loans to directors or to any other persons in whom the director is interested. The company has complied with the provision of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given, and investment made, guarantee and securities given.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at the end of the financial year therefore the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As informed to us, The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the company Act 2013 for any of the services rendered by the company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Stamp Duty, or any other statutory dues, applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed dues outstanding in respect of Provident Fund, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Stamp Duty, or any other statutory dues in arrear as of March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company there are no such transactions that are not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income tax Act-1961 and no such undisclosed income has been recorded in the accounts during the year.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not obtained a term loans and unsecured loans during the year and based on the records of the company the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, bank. (x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year, therefore, the provisions of para 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year or during the course of our audit. No Report under section 143(12) has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 and also there is no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company is not a Nidhi company as prescribed in section 406 of the Act, therefore, the provisions of para 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company have an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of business activities and the reports of the internal auditors have been considered by the statutory auditors.

(xv) In our opinion and According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and therefore, the provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is a SEBI registered Merchant Banker and even they are NBFC, Merchant Banker is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(xvii) The Company has incurred loss during the current financial year, and it has not incurred any losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year there is no resignation of statutory auditors of the company. and therefore, the provisions of this para of the Caro Order-2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) In our opinion and According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities and other information accompanying the financial statements , there is no material uncertainty exist as on date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet dated.

(xx) In our opinion and According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not developed and implemented any corporate social responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable to the company hence clause xx is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company comprising independent audit reports on financial statement of subsidiary company, No Adverse remark and any qualification has been included in the audit report of the subsidiary Company therefor the said provisions clause xxi is not applicable to the company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors’ Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Satya Prakash Garg & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm No. 017544N