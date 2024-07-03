Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹21.5
Prev. Close₹21.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.96
Day's High₹22.48
Day's Low₹20.51
52 Week's High₹25.15
52 Week's Low₹10.35
Book Value₹5.54
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95.93
P/E16.53
EPS1.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.14
9.14
9.14
9.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.46
6.33
10.7
5.9
Net Worth
23.6
15.47
19.84
15.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.91
2.91
-2.19
2.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
232.85
65.85
106.71
30.01
1.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
232.85
65.85
106.71
30.01
1.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
0.42
0.44
0.52
0.73
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Tarsem Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Goyal
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Mehta
Whole Time Director
Sameer Rajendra Purohit
Reports by Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd
Summary
Mefcom Capital Markets Limited.(MCML), the Delhi based NBFC company is engaged in capital market operations and merchant banking activities. The Company provides Investment & Financial services in the field of investment banking, corporate advisory, mergers & acquisitions, brokerage & trading in equities, derivatives and commodities, besides jobbing, arbitrage and rendering of research based portfolio advisory services for clients. In addition, it offer a host of other value added services like SMS Alerts, daily / weekly Newsletter giving information on daily / weekly market commentary and trading strategies etc. depending upon the requirement of a client. MEFCOM Securities Ltd. & MEFCOM Commodity Brokers Ltd. & Multi-Commodities Exchange(MCX), which are both subsidiaries of the Company. MEFCOM Global Enterprise Ltd. is their overseas arm and is involved in Commodities Arbitrage & Futures trading. MCML is also the Holding Company of Mefcom Agro Industries Ltd., which is into manufacturer & export of agro based food products. It shall also become a holding company of Mefcom Securities Ltd, Which is the member of DSE, BSE, NSE and OTCEI.M/s Mefcom infrastructure Projects Ltd ceases to be Subsidiary of the Company effective 12.03.2012. The Company had allotted 10 Lacs Equity Shares against conversion of 10 lacs fully Convertible Warrants and forfeited 8 lacs Fully Convertible Warrants due to non payment of allotment money and the resultant, these shares listed with the BSE on 08
Read More
The Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is ₹95.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is 16.53 and 3.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is ₹10.35 and ₹25.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.86%, 3 Years at 30.87%, 1 Year at 64.39%, 6 Month at 50.98%, 3 Month at 1.12% and 1 Month at 3.24%.
