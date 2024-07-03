iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Share Price

20.99
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.5
  • Day's High22.48
  • 52 Wk High25.15
  • Prev. Close21.65
  • Day's Low20.51
  • 52 Wk Low 10.35
  • Turnover (lac)17.96
  • P/E16.53
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.54
  • EPS1.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)95.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

21.5

Prev. Close

21.65

Turnover(Lac.)

17.96

Day's High

22.48

Day's Low

20.51

52 Week's High

25.15

52 Week's Low

10.35

Book Value

5.54

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95.93

P/E

16.53

EPS

1.31

Divi. Yield

0

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.94%

Foreign: 7.93%

Indian: 66.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 25.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.14

9.14

9.14

9.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.46

6.33

10.7

5.9

Net Worth

23.6

15.47

19.84

15.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.91

2.91

-2.19

2.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

232.85

65.85

106.71

30.01

1.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

232.85

65.85

106.71

30.01

1.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

0.42

0.44

0.52

0.73

View Annually Results

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Tarsem Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Goyal

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Mehta

Whole Time Director

Sameer Rajendra Purohit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd

Summary

Mefcom Capital Markets Limited.(MCML), the Delhi based NBFC company is engaged in capital market operations and merchant banking activities. The Company provides Investment & Financial services in the field of investment banking, corporate advisory, mergers & acquisitions, brokerage & trading in equities, derivatives and commodities, besides jobbing, arbitrage and rendering of research based portfolio advisory services for clients. In addition, it offer a host of other value added services like SMS Alerts, daily / weekly Newsletter giving information on daily / weekly market commentary and trading strategies etc. depending upon the requirement of a client. MEFCOM Securities Ltd. & MEFCOM Commodity Brokers Ltd. & Multi-Commodities Exchange(MCX), which are both subsidiaries of the Company. MEFCOM Global Enterprise Ltd. is their overseas arm and is involved in Commodities Arbitrage & Futures trading. MCML is also the Holding Company of Mefcom Agro Industries Ltd., which is into manufacturer & export of agro based food products. It shall also become a holding company of Mefcom Securities Ltd, Which is the member of DSE, BSE, NSE and OTCEI.M/s Mefcom infrastructure Projects Ltd ceases to be Subsidiary of the Company effective 12.03.2012. The Company had allotted 10 Lacs Equity Shares against conversion of 10 lacs fully Convertible Warrants and forfeited 8 lacs Fully Convertible Warrants due to non payment of allotment money and the resultant, these shares listed with the BSE on 08
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is ₹95.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is 16.53 and 3.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is ₹10.35 and ₹25.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd?

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.86%, 3 Years at 30.87%, 1 Year at 64.39%, 6 Month at 50.98%, 3 Month at 1.12% and 1 Month at 3.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.43 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 25.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.