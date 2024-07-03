Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
142.2
56.92
89.69
16.61
1.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
142.2
56.92
89.69
16.61
1.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.35
0.38
0.42
0.54
Total Income
142.58
57.27
90.07
17.03
1.71
Total Expenditure
134.87
60.4
84.89
15.12
2.22
PBIDT
7.71
-3.13
5.18
1.91
-0.51
Interest
0.44
0.6
0.42
0
0
PBDT
7.27
-3.73
4.75
1.91
-0.51
Depreciation
0.06
0.07
0.11
0.03
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.21
-3.8
4.65
1.88
-0.52
Minority Interest After NP
0.54
-0.15
0.31
0
-0.12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.67
-3.65
4.34
1.88
-0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.67
-3.65
4.34
1.88
-0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.46
-0.8
4.75
2.05
-0.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.14
9.14
9.14
9.14
9.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.42
-5.49
5.77
11.49
-43.22
PBDTM(%)
5.11
-6.55
5.29
11.49
-43.22
PATM(%)
5.07
-6.67
5.18
11.31
-44.06
