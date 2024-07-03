iifl-logo-icon 1
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Nine Monthly Results

20.67
(-1.52%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

142.2

56.92

89.69

16.61

1.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

142.2

56.92

89.69

16.61

1.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0.35

0.38

0.42

0.54

Total Income

142.58

57.27

90.07

17.03

1.71

Total Expenditure

134.87

60.4

84.89

15.12

2.22

PBIDT

7.71

-3.13

5.18

1.91

-0.51

Interest

0.44

0.6

0.42

0

0

PBDT

7.27

-3.73

4.75

1.91

-0.51

Depreciation

0.06

0.07

0.11

0.03

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

7.21

-3.8

4.65

1.88

-0.52

Minority Interest After NP

0.54

-0.15

0.31

0

-0.12

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.67

-3.65

4.34

1.88

-0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.67

-3.65

4.34

1.88

-0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.46

-0.8

4.75

2.05

-0.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.14

9.14

9.14

9.14

9.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.42

-5.49

5.77

11.49

-43.22

PBDTM(%)

5.11

-6.55

5.29

11.49

-43.22

PATM(%)

5.07

-6.67

5.18

11.31

-44.06

