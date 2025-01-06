Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.91
2.91
-2.19
2.4
Other operating items
Operating
4.91
2.91
-2.19
2.4
Capital expenditure
0.46
0
0.09
-0.08
Free cash flow
5.37
2.91
-2.1
2.32
Equity raised
8.6
9.36
13.99
8.23
Investing
1.18
-2.4
-2.76
4.45
Financing
3.29
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
18.44
9.87
9.13
15
