Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Board Meeting

19.69
(-0.10%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:05:00 PM

Mefcom Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for the Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday the 11th November 2024 for approval of Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for Quarter/Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Pursuant to regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, The board of DIrectors at its meeting held on 11th November 2024 interalia approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th september 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024) We are enclosing the Revised PDF of Financial Results along with Signed Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2024 Quarterly Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors of the company has approved the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024. Mr. Priyanka Mehta has been appointed as Additional Non-executive Directors of the Company. The Board has also noted the Resignation of Ms. Nisha Ashwani Kumar from the post of Non-executive director of the company The Board of Directors has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
MEFCOM CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 31st December2023 pursuant to the regulation 30 & 33 of the Sebi(LODR)regulations,2015, the board of directors at their meeting held today 13th February,2024,have inter-alia approved the unaudited financial results(standalone and consolidated)for the quarter ended on 31 st December,2023.A Copy of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. The board of the directors at the meeting held today 13th February,2024,have inter-alia,approved the unaudited financial results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December,2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

