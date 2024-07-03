Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Summary

Mefcom Capital Markets Limited.(MCML), the Delhi based NBFC company is engaged in capital market operations and merchant banking activities. The Company provides Investment & Financial services in the field of investment banking, corporate advisory, mergers & acquisitions, brokerage & trading in equities, derivatives and commodities, besides jobbing, arbitrage and rendering of research based portfolio advisory services for clients. In addition, it offer a host of other value added services like SMS Alerts, daily / weekly Newsletter giving information on daily / weekly market commentary and trading strategies etc. depending upon the requirement of a client. MEFCOM Securities Ltd. & MEFCOM Commodity Brokers Ltd. & Multi-Commodities Exchange(MCX), which are both subsidiaries of the Company. MEFCOM Global Enterprise Ltd. is their overseas arm and is involved in Commodities Arbitrage & Futures trading. MCML is also the Holding Company of Mefcom Agro Industries Ltd., which is into manufacturer & export of agro based food products. It shall also become a holding company of Mefcom Securities Ltd, Which is the member of DSE, BSE, NSE and OTCEI.M/s Mefcom infrastructure Projects Ltd ceases to be Subsidiary of the Company effective 12.03.2012. The Company had allotted 10 Lacs Equity Shares against conversion of 10 lacs fully Convertible Warrants and forfeited 8 lacs Fully Convertible Warrants due to non payment of allotment money and the resultant, these shares listed with the BSE on 08/05/2012.