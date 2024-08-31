AGM 23/09/2024 The 39th Annual General Meeting will be held on Moday 23rd September, 2024 at 4:30 PM. Remote e-voting shall commece on Friday 20th September, 2024 at 9:00 AM and end on Sunday 22nd September, 2024 at 5:00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024) The 39th Annual General Meeting was held on 23rd September, 2024 at 4.30 PM and concluded at 4.50 PM. The Proceeding of the Annual General Meeting is Submitted as per Regulation 30 and Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)