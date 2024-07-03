iifl-logo-icon 1
Mega Fin (India) Ltd Company Summary

13.06
(4.98%)
Nov 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Mega Fin (India) Ltd Summary

Mega Fin (India) Limited is a part of Indias private sector financial services companies. Mega Fin (India) is a Mid Cap company, which was incorporated on 19 May, 1982 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is a core investment Company & has interests in financing and advancing short term and long term loans and credits to individuals, companies or association of individuals by whatever name called; merchant banking; commercial financing; stock broking; other activities in financial services.Apart from this, the Company helps deliver value and growth by assisting businesses and entrepreneurs with corporate finance arrangements and strategic consulting services to finance their businesses and projects. It offers multiple options to meet almost every finance requirement and assists clients to get the best finance offered by the market leaders at the best interest rates.

