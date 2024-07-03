SectorFinance
Open₹13.06
Prev. Close₹12.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.65
Day's High₹13.06
Day's Low₹13.06
52 Week's High₹13.06
52 Week's Low₹9
Book Value₹1.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.68
P/E62.19
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.18
9.18
9.18
9.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.92
-7.05
-7.2
-7.27
Net Worth
2.26
2.13
1.98
1.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,073
|32.51
|4,42,464.87
|5,613.71
|0.5
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,630.7
|168.75
|2,62,163.93
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
324.55
|406.08
|2,14,137.44
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.35
|31.48
|2,04,848.83
|1,612.65
|0.96
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
487.15
|10.54
|1,64,345.07
|4,370.44
|2.71
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ajay S Mittal
Director
Shweta Phanse
Independent Director
Archana Maheshwari
Independent Director
Hema Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Agarwal..
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mega Fin (India) Ltd
Summary
Mega Fin (India) Limited is a part of Indias private sector financial services companies. Mega Fin (India) is a Mid Cap company, which was incorporated on 19 May, 1982 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is a core investment Company & has interests in financing and advancing short term and long term loans and credits to individuals, companies or association of individuals by whatever name called; merchant banking; commercial financing; stock broking; other activities in financial services.Apart from this, the Company helps deliver value and growth by assisting businesses and entrepreneurs with corporate finance arrangements and strategic consulting services to finance their businesses and projects. It offers multiple options to meet almost every finance requirement and assists clients to get the best finance offered by the market leaders at the best interest rates.
The Mega Fin India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mega Fin India Ltd is ₹10.68 Cr. as of 18 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mega Fin India Ltd is 62.19 and 8.58 as of 18 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mega Fin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mega Fin India Ltd is ₹9 and ₹13.06 as of 18 Nov ‘24
Mega Fin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 40.28%, 3 Month at 4.98% and 1 Month at 10.19%.
