iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mega Fin (India) Ltd Share Price

13.06
(4.98%)
Nov 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.06
  • Day's High13.06
  • 52 Wk High13.06
  • Prev. Close12.44
  • Day's Low13.06
  • 52 Wk Low 9
  • Turnover (lac)0.65
  • P/E62.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.52
  • EPS0.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mega Fin (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.06

Prev. Close

12.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.65

Day's High

13.06

Day's Low

13.06

52 Week's High

13.06

52 Week's Low

9

Book Value

1.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.68

P/E

62.19

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0

Mega Fin (India) Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mega Fin (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mega Fin (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 58.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mega Fin (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.18

9.18

9.18

9.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.92

-7.05

-7.2

-7.27

Net Worth

2.26

2.13

1.98

1.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mega Fin (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,073

32.514,42,464.875,613.710.514,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,630.7

168.752,62,163.93907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

324.55

406.082,14,137.44304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.35

31.482,04,848.831,612.650.966,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

487.15

10.541,64,345.074,370.442.7113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mega Fin (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ajay S Mittal

Director

Shweta Phanse

Independent Director

Archana Maheshwari

Independent Director

Hema Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Agarwal..

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mega Fin (India) Ltd

Summary

Mega Fin (India) Limited is a part of Indias private sector financial services companies. Mega Fin (India) is a Mid Cap company, which was incorporated on 19 May, 1982 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is a core investment Company & has interests in financing and advancing short term and long term loans and credits to individuals, companies or association of individuals by whatever name called; merchant banking; commercial financing; stock broking; other activities in financial services.Apart from this, the Company helps deliver value and growth by assisting businesses and entrepreneurs with corporate finance arrangements and strategic consulting services to finance their businesses and projects. It offers multiple options to meet almost every finance requirement and assists clients to get the best finance offered by the market leaders at the best interest rates.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mega Fin India Ltd share price today?

The Mega Fin India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Fin India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mega Fin India Ltd is ₹10.68 Cr. as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mega Fin India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mega Fin India Ltd is 62.19 and 8.58 as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mega Fin India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mega Fin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mega Fin India Ltd is ₹9 and ₹13.06 as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mega Fin India Ltd?

Mega Fin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 40.28%, 3 Month at 4.98% and 1 Month at 10.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mega Fin India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mega Fin India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.64 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 58.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mega Fin (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.