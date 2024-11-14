|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|MEGA FIN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Thursday the 14th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Directors Promoters Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company and pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company for all the Designated Persons is already closed with effect from October 01 2024 till Forty Eight (48) hours after the declaration of the said Un-audited Financial Results of the Company. Pursuant to regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), We would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, have approved and taken on record Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report duly signed by the Auditor of the Company. A Copy of the same is annexed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|MEGA FIN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financials results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Pursuant to regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), We would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, have approved and taken on record Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report duly signed by the Auditor of the Company. A Copy of the same is annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|MEGA FIN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Pursuant to regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), We would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, May 27, 2024, have interalia, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report duly signed by the Auditor of the Company. A Copy of the same is annexed herewith. 2. Change in Secretarial Auditor from M/s. Aabid & Co., (ICSI C.P. No. 6625) to CS Sejal Soni (ICSI Membership No: A47193), Proprietor of M/s. Sejal Soni & Associates., (ICSI C.P. No. 17441), Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. Appointment of M/s Virendra R M & Associates, Chartered accountant, as Internal Auditor for financial year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|MEGA FIN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Mega Fin (India) Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th February, 2024, has inter alia approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month period ended on 31st December, 2023 and noted the Auditors Limited Review Report. In this regard, please find attached herewith Standalone Un-audited Financial Results and Auditors Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and nine-month period ended on 31st December 2023. Financial results for the quarter and nine month period ended on 31st December 2023 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024) Financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.