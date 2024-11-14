Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

MEGA FIN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Thursday the 14th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Directors Promoters Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company and pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company for all the Designated Persons is already closed with effect from October 01 2024 till Forty Eight (48) hours after the declaration of the said Un-audited Financial Results of the Company. Pursuant to regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), We would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, have approved and taken on record Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report duly signed by the Auditor of the Company. A Copy of the same is annexed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

MEGA FIN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financials results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Pursuant to regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), We would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, have approved and taken on record Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report duly signed by the Auditor of the Company. A Copy of the same is annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

MEGA FIN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Pursuant to regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), We would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, May 27, 2024, have interalia, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report duly signed by the Auditor of the Company. A Copy of the same is annexed herewith. 2. Change in Secretarial Auditor from M/s. Aabid & Co., (ICSI C.P. No. 6625) to CS Sejal Soni (ICSI Membership No: A47193), Proprietor of M/s. Sejal Soni & Associates., (ICSI C.P. No. 17441), Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. Appointment of M/s Virendra R M & Associates, Chartered accountant, as Internal Auditor for financial year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024