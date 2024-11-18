iifl-logo-icon 1
Mega Fin (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

13.06
(4.98%)
Nov 18, 2024

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.18

9.18

9.18

9.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.92

-7.05

-7.2

-7.27

Net Worth

2.26

2.13

1.98

1.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.37

2.24

2.09

2.02

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.14

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0

0.05

0.06

0.04

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.1

-0.12

-0.1

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

-0.14

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

