Mega Fin (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.18
9.18
9.18
9.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.92
-7.05
-7.2
-7.27
Net Worth
2.26
2.13
1.98
1.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.37
2.24
2.09
2.02
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.14
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0.05
0.06
0.04
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.1
-0.12
-0.1
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-0.14
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
