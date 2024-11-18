Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,073
|32.51
|4,42,464.87
|5,613.71
|0.5
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,630.7
|168.75
|2,62,163.93
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
324.55
|406.08
|2,14,137.44
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.35
|31.48
|2,04,848.83
|1,612.65
|0.96
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
487.15
|10.54
|1,64,345.07
|4,370.44
|2.71
|13,206.57
|260.36
