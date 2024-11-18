Dear Members,

Your Directors are hereby present their 41st Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

1. Standalone Financial Performance:

(Amt in INR000)

Particulars As on Ended 31.03.2023 (Rs.) Year Ended 31.03.2022 (Rs.) Income 2,668.37 2,418.37 Expenditure 1,151.38 1,713.80 Profit/(Loss) Before Depreciation and Tax 1,516.99 704.57 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax and Exceptional Items 1,516.99 704.57 Exceptional Items (Net) Nil Nil Prior period Items (Net) Nil Nil Profit/(Loss) After Tax 1,516.99 704.57

a. Results of operations:

During the year under review your Company has reported a total income of 2668.37 as compared to 2418.37 for the previous year. Further, your Company has reported profit of 1516.99 as compared to of 704.57 in previous year.

b. Dividend:

The Directors does not recommend dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

c. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments by company:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to Financial Statements under this report.

d. Fixed Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits, within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of deposits) Rules, 2014.

e. Particulars of Contracts or arrangements made with related party (ies):

All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and that the provisions of sections 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. Thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required. Further, there are no material related party transactions during the year under review with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel. The Company has developed a Related Party Transactions framework through Standards Operating Procedures for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also before the Board for approval. Omnibus approval was obtained on a quarterly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature. Transactions entered into pursuant to omnibus approval are audited and a statement giving details of all Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and Board for review and approval on a quarterly basis.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company. The web link of the same has been provided in the Corporate Governance Report. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions vis-?-vis the Company.

f. Material changes and commitment, if any, affecting the financial position of the company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of the report.

There is No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the ends of the financial year to which these financial statements relate on the date of this report.

g. Share Capital

The paid- up equity share capital of the Company as at March 31, 2023 stood at Rs. 81,75,500/- (Rupees Eighty-one lakhs Seventy-five Thousand Five Hundred only).

2. Business and future outlook:

a. Business

Mega Fin (India) Limited (MFIL) is a part of the Indias private sector financial services companies, the Shares of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).The Company is a core investment Company & has interests in financing and advancing short term and long term loans and credits to individuals, companies or association of individuals by whatever name called; merchant banking; commercial financing; stock broking; other activities in financial services.

b. Subsidiaries and Associates

Your Company does not have any Subsidiary Company or Associate Company as on 31st March, 2023.

c. Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance is an ethically driven business process that is committed to values aimed at enhancing an organizations brand and reputation. This is ensured by taking ethical business decisions and conducting business with a firm commitment to values, while meeting stakeholders expectations. The Company has been following the principles of good Corporate Governance over the years and lays strong emphasis on transparency, accountability and integrity. SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 entered into with BSE, a separate section on Corporate Governance forms part of this Annual Report.

d. Number of meetings of the Board

During the year Six Meetings were held. The details of the meetings of the Board held during the financial year 2022-23 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days as prescribed by Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013.

e. Committees of the Board

Currently the Board have 4 Committees namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Committee of Directors, A detailed note on Board and its committees is provided under the corporate governance section to this annual report.

f. Board Diversity

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse board in its success. We believe that a truly diverse board will leverage difference in thought, perspectives, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical background. The Board has adopted the Policy on Board Diversity which sets out the approach to diversity of the Board of Directors and the same is available on our website www.megafinindia.com.

g. Remuneration and Nomination Policy

The Board of Directors of the Company has an optimum combination of Promoter Director and Non-Executive Independent Directors, who have knowledge of the business and industry. The composition of the Board is in conformity the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges and Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Policy Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This Policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members.

h. Declaration by Independent Directors

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

i. Board evaluation

The Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees, in the manner as enumerated in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration of the various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific Duties, obligations and governance.

The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of Independent Directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated.

The evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the non-independent Director(s) was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Your Directors express their satisfaction with the evaluation process and inform that the performance of the Board as a whole, its Committees and its member individually were adjudged satisfactory. A detailed policy on board evaluation has been adopted by the Company which is also available on the website of the Company www.megafinindia.com.

j. Programmes for familiarisation of Independent Directors

The details of programmes for familiarisation of Independent Directors with the Company, nature of the Industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the Company at www.megafinindia.com.

3. Board of directors & Key Managerial Personnel:

a. Board of directors

During the year under review, in addition to two Executive Director viz. Mr. Ajay Mittal, the Companys Board consists of the following Non-executive Independent Directors:

1. Mrs. Shweta Phanse

2. Mrs. Hema Shah. (Appointed on 22nd September 2022)

3. Mrs. Reena Mirza (Resigned on 22nd September 2022)

No directors received any remuneration or sitting fees from any of the subsidiaries of the Company during FY 2022-23. The Directors have further confirmed that they are not debarred from holding the office of director under any SEBI order or under the order of any authority.

b. Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

During the year under review, the Companys KMP consists of the following:

Sr No. Designation Name of Persons 1 Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mahesh Mhatre Gajanan 2 Chief Financial Officer Mrs. Sonal Gupta *3 Company Secretary Ms. Mamta Saini **4 Company Secretary Ms. Pranjal Mahapure

*Ms. Mamta Saini resigned w.e.f. 01st August, 2022

**Ms. Pranjal Mahapure appointed w.e.f. 2nd September, 2022

c. Appointment

During the year, Ms. Hema Shah Reena Mirza has tendered resignation as Independent Director w.e.f. 8th September 2022.

d. Resignation

During the year, Ms. Reena Mirza has tendered resignation as Director w.e.f. 8th September 2022.

e. Re-appointment.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companys Articles of Association, Mr. Ajay S Mittal Director will retire by rotation and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Brief details of the Director proposed to be appointed / Re appointed as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is provided in the notice of the Annual General Meeting and forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

4. Disclosures related to board, committees, and policies:

a. Committees of the board:

As on the date of this report the Board has three Committees namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

A detailed note on the Board and its Committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

b. Board diversity:

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse board in its success. We believe that a truly diverse board will leverage differences in thought, perspectives, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical background. The Board has adopted the Policy on Board Diversity which sets out the approach to diversity of the Board of Directors and the same is available on our website at www.megafin.in.

5. Directors responsibility statement

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the company for the year ended on that date;

c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) that the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

6. Audit and Auditors

a. Statutory Auditors

M/s. Maheshwari & Co, Chartered Accountants having Firm Registration No. 105834W Mumbai, Statutory Auditors of the Company, was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company on 30th September 2022, for a period of three year from the conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 43rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2024. The requirement of Annual ratification of Auditors appointment at the AGM has been omitted pursuant to the Companies Amendment Act, 2017 notified on May 7, 2018.

The reports of the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Maheshwari & Co, Chartered Accountants on the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023 form part of Annual Report. The Notes to the financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and appropriately explain or deal with Auditors observations.

The Company is taking reasonable steps to improve the financial stability of the Company and to continue as Non-Banking Financial Company

b. Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed Aabid & Co, Practising Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 along with Annual Secretarial Compliance Report are annexed herewith and marked as Annexure-I and Annexure-II to this Report and the said Reports are self-explanatory and appropriately explain or deal with Auditors observations.

Annual Secretarial Standards Compliance During the year under review, the Company has complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government pursuant to Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013.

c. Internal audit and control:

The Company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened. The Companys internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business processes, besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen. The Company has a robust Management Information System, which is an integral part of the control mechanism.

d. Fraud reporting:

During the year under review, there were no instances of fraud falling within the purview of Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, by officers or employees reported by the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the course of the audit conducted.

e. Cost Auditor:

During the year, maintenance of cost record as specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, was not applicable to the company.

f. Significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts.

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

g. Extract of annual return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act,2013, the Annual

Return as on March 31, 2023 is available in prescribed format on the Companys website on www.megafin.in.

h. Corporate Social Responsibility

Your Company sincerely believes that growth needs to be sustainable in a socially relevant manner. Todays business environment especially in India therefore demands that corporates play a pivotal role in shouldering social responsibility. Your Company is committed to its endeavour in social responsibilities for benefit of the community.

i. Human Resources

The Company takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication in all areas of business. Objective appraisal systems based on Key Result Areas (KRAs) are in place for senior management staff. The Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining top talent through superior Learning and Organizational Development.

Further statutory disclosures w.r.t. Human Resources are as under:

i.) As required by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy on Sexual Harassment (Wiz as updated on the website of the Company http://megafinindia.com/) at workplace with a mechanism of lodging complaints. Its redressal is placed on the internet for the benefit of its employees. During the year under review, no complaints were reported to the Board.

ii.) None of the Managerial personnel is being paid any remuneration and hence the information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not relevant.

None of the employees listed is a relative of any director of the Company. None of the employees hold (by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children) more than two percent of the equity shares of the Company.

7. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Companies Act, 2013, forms part of Annual Report.

8. Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy

The Vigil Mechanism of the Company, which also incorporates a whistle blower policy in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to report genuine concerns or grievances. The Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy may be accessed on the Companys website i.e. www.megafin.in.

9. Risk Management

Your Company is well aware of risks associated with its business operations and various projects under execution. Comprehensively risk management system is being put in place involving classification of risk, adoption of risk mitigation measures and a strong mechanism to deal with potential risks and situation leading to rise of risks in an effective manner.

Senior Professionals conversant with risk management systems have been entrusted with the said task with a brief to implement the risk management.

10. Health, Safety and Environment:

As a responsible corporate citizen, your Company lays considerable emphasis on health, safety aspects of its human capital, operations and overall working conditions. Thus being constantly aware of its obligation towards maintaining and improving the environment, all possible steps are being taken to meet the toughest environmental standards on pollution, effluents, etc. across various spheres of its business activities

11. Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo

Details of energy conservation and research and development activities undertaken by the Company along with the information in accordance with the provisions of Section 134 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 to the extent applicable to the Company, are given in "Annexure-III".

12. Particulars of employees and remuneration:

Disclosure pertaining to the remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Act, and the Rules framed thereunder and Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 is enclosed as Annexure - ‘IV to the Boards Report and forms part of this Annual Report.

However, in terms of Section 136 of the Companies Act 2013, the Annual Reports are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding such information. The said information is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during working hours. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company in this regard.

13. Statutory Information

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges is not applicable to your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

14. Listing:

At present the Companys Equity Shares are listed at BSE Limited and the Company will pay Listing Fees to the BSE Limited for the year 2023-2024.

15. Appreciation

Your directors would like to thank and place on record their appreciation for the sustained support and co-operation provided by its Members, Group entities and in particular, their employees, regulatory authorities, suppliers, customers, its banks, financial institutions and other stakeholders. Your directors would also like to place on record its sincere appreciation for the efforts put in by employees of the Company whose efforts, hard work and dedication has enabled the Company to achieve all recognitions during the year.