To the Members of Megasoft Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of MEGASOFT LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows, Notes to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of Material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 4 of the Standalone Financial Statements regarding the proceedings with the GST department and a Writ petition filed by the company in that connection.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

4. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl.No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions: We obtained the list of legal cases filed by and on the Company. The Company has uncertain tax and legal positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. We obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended 31st March, 2024 from the management. We also reviewed the Companys correspondences and appeal documents. We obtained status reports from the existing counsels handling each case. We have reviewed the GST related correspondences and the writ petition filed by the company. Ascertained whether the chances of crystallization of liability are probable/ possible/ remote. Ensured appropriate disclosure under Notes on accounts.

5. Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises information included in the Boards report, including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

6. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were

operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

7. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows, Notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B."

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements - Refer Note No. 4 and 32 to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 29(n) to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 29(n) to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The Audit Trail was enabled during the year and has operated since then for the remainder of the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For N.C. Rajagopal & Co. Chartered Accountants., Firm Reg No: 003398S Place: Chennai Arjun S Date: 15th May, 2024 (Partner) Membership No. 230448 UDIN: 24230448BKDGXV9915

ANNEXURE - A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in Para 8(I) of our report of even date]

i)

a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant, and equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) We have been informed that the property, plant, and equipment of the Company are physically verified by the Management according to a phased program designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, physical verification was carried out during the year and to the best of our knowledge no material discrepancies were noticed.

c) The title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there have been no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

ii)

a) The Company does not have any inventory. Hence, reporting under Clause (ii) (a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 does not arise.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits at any point of time of the year. Hence, reporting under Clause (ii) (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 does not arise.

iii)

a) Based on the examination of records of the Company and information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has not made investments in, or provided any guarantee or security, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has provided loans during the year.

Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 36,29,07,943 Subsidiaries 26,29,07,943 Joint Ventures Nil Associates Nil Others 10,00,00,000

Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of:

Subsidiaries Nil Joint Ventures Nil Associates Nil Others 10,00,00,000

b) The loans granted by the Company are not prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

c) In respect of loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated, and repayment and receipts are regular in line with the terms of sanction.

d) Based on our verification of the records of the Company, no amount of loan is overdue for more than 90 days.

e) Based on the information and explanations given to us, no loan granted which has fallen due during the year has been renewed, extended, or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans.

f) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investment or provided any guarantee or security as envisaged under Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. With respect to loans granted and Investments made, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under or under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 does not arise.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost record under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the company.

vii)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Employees Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and other statutory dues applicable to it and there are no statutory dues outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable as on the last day of the financial year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us following are the disputed dues payable in respect of Income Tax as on 31st March, 2024: (1) Income tax and Interest amounting to Rs 2,498.11 lakhs pertaining to the Assessment Year 2022-23 (FY2021-22) is pending before the CIT(A).

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company, there have been no transactions recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year.

ix)

a) Based on the records verified by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) Based on our verification of the books and records, the Company has applied the Term Loans for the purpose which they were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the funds raised on a short-term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) Based on our verification of the books of account, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary and associate and the Company does not have any joint ventures.

f) Based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate, and the Company does not have any joint ventures.

x)

a) Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of Further Public Offer or Initial Public Offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 does not arise.

xi)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

b) No report under section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there have been no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (xi) (c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 does not arise.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Hence, reporting under clauses (xii) (a) to (c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 does not arise.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and

188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv)

a) Based on the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under Audit were considered by us.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them. Hence, reporting under Clause (xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 does not arise.

xvi)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence, reporting under Clause (xvi) (c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 does not arise.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not any CIC as part of the Group.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) Based on the information and explanations given to us, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, reporting under Clause (xviii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 does not arise.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, in our opinion, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing on the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are applicable to the Company. Details of contributions made are as under:

(Rs.in Lakhs) a) Gross amount required to be spent during the year 10.81 (b) Amount Spent during the year: (i) Education 5.00 (ii) Others 5.81 (c) Shortfall at the end of the year (d) Total of previous year shortfall (e) Reason for Shortfall (f) Details of Related party Transactions (g) Where a provision is made with respect to a liability incurred by entering into a contractual obligation, the movements in the provision Total 10.81

xxi) There have not been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 Reports of the Companies included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company. This reporting requirement has also been covered in our Independent Auditors Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company.

For N.C. Rajagopal & Co. Chartered Accountants., Firm Reg No: 003398S Place: Chennai Arjun S Date: 15th May, 2024 (Partner) Membership No. 230448 UDIN: 24230448BKDGXV9915

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

("THE ACT")

[Referred to in Para 8(II)(f) of our report of even date]

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Megasoft Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.