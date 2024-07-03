iifl-logo-icon 1
Megasoft Ltd Share Price

93.94
(-0.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:27 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open94.3
  • Day's High99.18
  • 52 Wk High107.25
  • Prev. Close94.46
  • Day's Low92
  • 52 Wk Low 50.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,205.54
  • P/E295.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.03
  • EPS0.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)693
  • Div. Yield0
Megasoft Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

94.3

Prev. Close

94.46

Turnover(Lac.)

1,205.54

Day's High

99.18

Day's Low

92

52 Week's High

107.25

52 Week's Low

50.05

Book Value

24.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

693

P/E

295.56

EPS

0.32

Divi. Yield

0

Megasoft Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Megasoft Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Megasoft Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 64.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Megasoft Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

73.77

73.77

73.77

44.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

129.78

122.22

110.74

105.28

Net Worth

203.55

195.99

184.51

149.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

16.46

20.34

31.04

30.03

yoy growth (%)

-19.06

-34.47

3.35

-43.71

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.57

-7.75

-15.81

-14.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.38

0.51

0.62

0.89

Depreciation

-3.43

-3.44

-0.66

-0.63

Tax paid

0

0.03

0.51

-0.47

Working capital

-3.05

-121.58

13.22

-29.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.06

-34.47

3.35

-43.71

Op profit growth

-39.31

-125.46

-244.24

-45.16

EBIT growth

-1.64

41.81

-10.36

0.41

Net profit growth

149.2

-51.05

170.09

-31.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

1.97

52.4

59.4

56.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

1.97

52.4

59.4

56.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.4

42.81

30.12

6.86

6.5

Megasoft Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Megasoft Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Sunil Kumar Kalidindi

Non Executive Director

Leona Ambuja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kalyan Vijay Sivalenka

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Suryanarayana Raju Nandyala

Non Executive Director

Krishna Yeachuri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srivalli Susarla

Additional Director

Uma Garimella

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Megasoft Ltd

Summary

Megasoft Limited is a transnational intellectual property-driven, product-based technology company, which incorporated on 29th June 1999 and focused its expertise on the telecom sector. The Company provides telecom services throughout the globe under XIUS-bcgi and also offers Outsourcing, Off-shoring and back-office services to other product companies in the areas of Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) & and Application Development & Maintenance Services (ADMS) under the name and style of BlueAlly. Megasoft has strong product engineering and product development capacities with Capability Maturity Model (CMM) Level 5 certification and has operations in India, U.S., UK, Singapore, Malaysia and Germany. The Company had merged with Indus e solutions a public listed company in the year of 2000. After three years, in 2003, Megasoft had acquired MCI and made it as a wholly owned subsidiary company. Then, in the year 2004, XIUS India Ltd was merged with the company to undertake the telecom services, under this the company offers architects infrastructure and mobile solutions that are flexible, scalable and robust, clearing the way for mobile operators to rapidly deliver differentiated services to their customers and stay ahead of the competition. Megasoft made it footprint in Germany, acquired German IT Services Company-beam AG-that has sound knowledge of European telecom business in the year of 2005. After a year, in 2006, VisualSoft Technologies Limited, a leading software solution
Company FAQs

What is the Megasoft Ltd share price today?

The Megasoft Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹93.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Megasoft Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Megasoft Ltd is ₹693.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Megasoft Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Megasoft Ltd is 295.56 and 3.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Megasoft Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Megasoft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Megasoft Ltd is ₹50.05 and ₹107.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Megasoft Ltd?

Megasoft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.58%, 3 Years at 5.21%, 1 Year at 40.99%, 6 Month at 33.34%, 3 Month at 43.38% and 1 Month at 33.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Megasoft Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Megasoft Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.07 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 64.79 %

