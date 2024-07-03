Summary

Megasoft Limited is a transnational intellectual property-driven, product-based technology company, which incorporated on 29th June 1999 and focused its expertise on the telecom sector. The Company provides telecom services throughout the globe under XIUS-bcgi and also offers Outsourcing, Off-shoring and back-office services to other product companies in the areas of Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) & and Application Development & Maintenance Services (ADMS) under the name and style of BlueAlly. Megasoft has strong product engineering and product development capacities with Capability Maturity Model (CMM) Level 5 certification and has operations in India, U.S., UK, Singapore, Malaysia and Germany. The Company had merged with Indus e solutions a public listed company in the year of 2000. After three years, in 2003, Megasoft had acquired MCI and made it as a wholly owned subsidiary company. Then, in the year 2004, XIUS India Ltd was merged with the company to undertake the telecom services, under this the company offers architects infrastructure and mobile solutions that are flexible, scalable and robust, clearing the way for mobile operators to rapidly deliver differentiated services to their customers and stay ahead of the competition. Megasoft made it footprint in Germany, acquired German IT Services Company-beam AG-that has sound knowledge of European telecom business in the year of 2005. After a year, in 2006, VisualSoft Technologies Limited, a leading software solution

