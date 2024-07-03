SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹94.3
Prev. Close₹94.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,205.54
Day's High₹99.18
Day's Low₹92
52 Week's High₹107.25
52 Week's Low₹50.05
Book Value₹24.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)693
P/E295.56
EPS0.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.77
73.77
73.77
44.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.78
122.22
110.74
105.28
Net Worth
203.55
195.99
184.51
149.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
16.46
20.34
31.04
30.03
yoy growth (%)
-19.06
-34.47
3.35
-43.71
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.57
-7.75
-15.81
-14.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.38
0.51
0.62
0.89
Depreciation
-3.43
-3.44
-0.66
-0.63
Tax paid
0
0.03
0.51
-0.47
Working capital
-3.05
-121.58
13.22
-29.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.06
-34.47
3.35
-43.71
Op profit growth
-39.31
-125.46
-244.24
-45.16
EBIT growth
-1.64
41.81
-10.36
0.41
Net profit growth
149.2
-51.05
170.09
-31.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
1.97
52.4
59.4
56.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
1.97
52.4
59.4
56.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.4
42.81
30.12
6.86
6.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Executive Director & CEO
Sunil Kumar Kalidindi
Non Executive Director
Leona Ambuja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kalyan Vijay Sivalenka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Suryanarayana Raju Nandyala
Non Executive Director
Krishna Yeachuri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srivalli Susarla
Additional Director
Uma Garimella
Summary
Megasoft Limited is a transnational intellectual property-driven, product-based technology company, which incorporated on 29th June 1999 and focused its expertise on the telecom sector. The Company provides telecom services throughout the globe under XIUS-bcgi and also offers Outsourcing, Off-shoring and back-office services to other product companies in the areas of Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) & and Application Development & Maintenance Services (ADMS) under the name and style of BlueAlly. Megasoft has strong product engineering and product development capacities with Capability Maturity Model (CMM) Level 5 certification and has operations in India, U.S., UK, Singapore, Malaysia and Germany. The Company had merged with Indus e solutions a public listed company in the year of 2000. After three years, in 2003, Megasoft had acquired MCI and made it as a wholly owned subsidiary company. Then, in the year 2004, XIUS India Ltd was merged with the company to undertake the telecom services, under this the company offers architects infrastructure and mobile solutions that are flexible, scalable and robust, clearing the way for mobile operators to rapidly deliver differentiated services to their customers and stay ahead of the competition. Megasoft made it footprint in Germany, acquired German IT Services Company-beam AG-that has sound knowledge of European telecom business in the year of 2005. After a year, in 2006, VisualSoft Technologies Limited, a leading software solution
The Megasoft Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹93.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Megasoft Ltd is ₹693.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Megasoft Ltd is 295.56 and 3.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Megasoft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Megasoft Ltd is ₹50.05 and ₹107.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Megasoft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.58%, 3 Years at 5.21%, 1 Year at 40.99%, 6 Month at 33.34%, 3 Month at 43.38% and 1 Month at 33.46%.
