Megasoft Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.77
73.77
73.77
44.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.78
122.22
110.74
105.28
Net Worth
203.55
195.99
184.51
149.55
Minority Interest
Debt
147.05
145.8
29.03
6.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
3.6
Total Liabilities
350.6
341.79
213.54
159.22
Fixed Assets
187.19
179.19
184.98
137.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
136.02
136.02
6.52
33.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
4.22
Networking Capital
9.48
23.41
-12.15
-17.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
8.98
28.23
Debtor Days
625.77
Other Current Assets
47.73
61.26
21.68
77.2
Sundry Creditors
-1.08
-0.25
-7.56
-9.29
Creditor Days
205.93
Other Current Liabilities
-37.17
-37.6
-35.25
-113.26
Cash
17.91
3.18
34.19
0.66
Total Assets
350.6
341.8
213.54
159.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.