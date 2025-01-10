iifl-logo-icon 1
Megasoft Ltd Balance Sheet

99.1
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Megasoft Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

73.77

73.77

73.77

44.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

129.78

122.22

110.74

105.28

Net Worth

203.55

195.99

184.51

149.55

Minority Interest

Debt

147.05

145.8

29.03

6.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

3.6

Total Liabilities

350.6

341.79

213.54

159.22

Fixed Assets

187.19

179.19

184.98

137.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

136.02

136.02

6.52

33.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

4.22

Networking Capital

9.48

23.41

-12.15

-17.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

8.98

28.23

Debtor Days

625.77

Other Current Assets

47.73

61.26

21.68

77.2

Sundry Creditors

-1.08

-0.25

-7.56

-9.29

Creditor Days

205.93

Other Current Liabilities

-37.17

-37.6

-35.25

-113.26

Cash

17.91

3.18

34.19

0.66

Total Assets

350.6

341.8

213.54

159.24

